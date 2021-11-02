Car Sales Oct 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Skoda, VW, Renault, Nissan

While YoY growth is negative, MoM numbers have registered significant gains of close to 40%

A total of 2,60,162 units were sold in October 2021, as compared to 3,33,981 units in October last year. YoY growth is down by -22.10%. Six out of top ten carmakers in the list have negative YoY growth. MoM growth is positive in comparison to 1,85,908 units sold in September 2021. Only MG and Citroen have negative MoM growth in October.

Car Sales Oct 2021 – Maruti leads

Even though YoY growth is negative, Maruti continues to lead with market share of 41.89% in October 2021. A total of 1,08,991 units were sold in the month. YoY growth is down by -33.40%, as compared to 1,63,656 units sold on October last year. However, Maruti MoM growth is pretty impressive at 72.70%. This is the highest MoM growth in the list. In September, the carmaker had sold 63,111 units.

Hyundai is second with market share of 14.23%. Sales were at 37,021 units in October 2021. YoY growth is down by -34.60%, as compared to 56,605 units sold in October last year. MoM growth is at 11.89%, as compared to 33,087 units sold in September 2021. Hyundai has busy months ahead with scheduled launch of updated products such as facelift versions of Venue and Creta and next-gen Tucson. The latter has undergone a complete overhaul in terms of both form and function.

Tata Motors is at number three with sales of 33,925 units in October 2021. YoY growth is 43.65%, as compared to 23,617 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 13.04%. MoM growth is 31.85%, as compared to 25,730 units sold in September 2021.

In October, Tata had launched Punch at a starting price of Rs 5.5 lakh. It takes on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. From a pricing perspective, it can also be an option against the likes of Hyundai Nios, Maruti Swift, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Tata Punch is currently the safest car in India, as per Global NCAP crash test results.

At number four is Mahindra with market share of 7.74%. Sales were at 20,130 units in October 2021. YoY growth is down by 8.10%, as compared to 18,622 units sold in October last year. MoM growth has improved by 53.27%, as compared to 13,134 units sold in September 2021. Mahindra recently launched XUV700, which has become an instant bestseller. Bookings for XUV700 have already crossed 65k units. Mahindra is working proactively to ensure customers get their deliveries in time.

Next in the list is Kia with sales of 16,331 units in October 2021. YoY growth is negative at -22.31%, as compared to 21,021 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 6.28%. MoM growth is up by 13.09%, as compared to 14,441 units sold in September 2021.

Kia will soon be launching a new MPV in India, which is expected to be named Carens. It will primarily rival Maruti Ertiga / XL6. International trademark name Carens has already been registered in India.

Nissan registers highest YoY growth

In percentage terms, Nissan has the highest YoY growth at 254.12%. Placed at number nine, the carmaker sold 3,913 units in October 2021, as compared to 1,105 units in October last year. Other carmakers in top ten include Toyota (12,440 units), Renault (8,910), Honda (8,108) and Volkswagen 3,077. Among these, Renault and Honda have negative YoY growth of -19.04% and -25.18%, respectively. Ford that had earlier stopped production has zero sales in October 2021.