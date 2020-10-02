Car Sales Sep 2020

Car sales continued to be buoyant in September, registering an impressive YoY growth of 31.32%

As may be recalled, car sales had witnessed double digit growth in August as well. In September, a total of 2,93,076 cars were sold, as compared to 2,23,175 units in September last year. This is a positive development for the auto industry that was hit badly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki leads

Maruti continues to be the top carmaker in the country, with 1,47,912 units sold in September 2020. This is the company’s highest monthly sales in at least two years. YoY sales growth is 33.91%, as compared to 1,10,454 units sold in September last year.

In percentage terms, the company’s primary growth drivers in September are its mini segment cars such as Alto and S-Presso and compact segment cars such as Ignis, Swift, WagonR, Dzire and Baleno. Maruti’s YoY market share has also gone up from 49.49% to 50.47%.

Hyundai continues to be the second bestselling car brand in the country with a total of 50,313 units sold in September. YoY gain is 23.60%, as compared to 40,705 units sold in September last year. In the SUV segment, Hyundai’s bestsellers in September include Creta and Venue. At 12,325 units, Creta monthly sales have been the best ever since the time it was launched in 2015. However, Hyundai’s market share has taken a slight hit in September, down to 17.17% from 18.24% in September last year.

At number three, Tata Motors has delivered its best performance in eight years. Sales have zoomed a staggering 161.83%, up from 8,097 units in September last year to 21,200 units in September 2020. Current bestsellers in Tata Motors portfolio include Tiago, Nexon, Altroz and Harrier. Tata’s market share has almost doubled from 3.63% to 7.23%.

Kia moves up the chart

At number four, Kia has overtaken Mahindra, with 18,676 units sold in September. Kia has the second best YoY growth at 140.86%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 7,754 units. Kia’s strong growth in September is powered by its new offering Sonet that has registered sales of 9,266 units in just 12 days of its launch. Sonet sales are expected to be even higher in October, as bookings have already crossed more than 25k.

Mahindra with 14,857 units sold in September, has slipped to No 5. As compared to 14,333 units sold in September last year, YoY sales have grown 3.66%. Mahindra sales are expected to get a boost in the coming months, as its next-gen Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 SUV will be launched. These have generated significant interest among auto enthusiasts.

Other carmakers in the list in September 2020 are Honda (10,199 units), Renault (8,805), Toyota (8,116), Ford (5,765), and MG (2,537). With the exception of Toyota and MG, all other carmakers in top ten have registered positive YoY growth. Other carmakers with negative growth in September 2020 are Volkswagen (-19.61%), Nissan (-45.57%), and Jeep (-8.13%).

