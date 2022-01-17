CFMoto 250cc Neo Retro Motorcycle Debuts – KTM, Husqvarna Rival

CFMoto could launch the 250 CL-X Neo-Retro bike in India after it has been launched in other international markets

CFMoto has unveiled its latest offering globally in the form of the 250 CL-X which borrows inspiration from the larger 700 CL-X. The Chinese automaker will be launching the motorcycle later this year in its home market followed by other international markets.

The new-retro motorcycle takes design cues from its elder sibling and offers a unique combination of good looks and excellent performance. 250 CL-X is being deemed as a more accessible version of 700 CL-X. The entry-level performance motorcycle keeps up with the new-retro design theme seen in the larger and more premium 700 CL-X.

CFMoto 250cc Motorcycle Neo-retro design

The bike features a sharp-looking front face comprising a round LED headlamp, coupled with a big LED DRL. It also features a muscular and chiseled fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors which accentuate its retro appeal.

Sportiness in the quarter-litre naked roadster is further highlighted with a dual-tone paint scheme with flashy body graphics and colour-coded alloy rims and headlamp bezels. The overall dark theme of the motorcycle also lends weight to its sporty characteristics.

Other notable styling highlights include a single-piece stepped-up seat with a ribbed pattern, side-mounted exhaust, an X-shaped LED taillamp and rear tyre hugger. The 250 CL-X rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels dipped in black paint.

Features & Specs

The naked streetfighter is a well-rounded package with features such as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup on offer. In terms of hardware, suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Anchorage is taken care of by disc brakes on both front and rear wheels which are aided by ABS.

Powering the 250 CL-X is a 250cc, single-cylinder motor that dishes out 27.6 bhp and a peak torque of 22 Nm. This unit is expected to be mated to a six-speed gearbox via a slip-and-assist clutch. This puts it in the same league as rest of the quarter-litre naked motorcycles in terms of engine output. The 250 CL-X could become a noteworthy rival to KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna 250 Twins- Svartpilen and Vitpilen.

Possible India Launch?

Price of 250 CL-X hasn’t been revealed yet. Currently, CFMoto possesses four motorcycles under its India portfolio including 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and 650MT. Launch of 250 CL-X in India hasn’t been confirmed although considering its specs, if it is priced smartly, it could be a worthy option in the 250cc naked category.