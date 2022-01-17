HomeBike NewsCFMoto 250cc Neo Retro Motorcycle Debuts - KTM, Husqvarna Rival

CFMoto 250cc Neo Retro Motorcycle Debuts – KTM, Husqvarna Rival

Arun Prakash
New CFMoto 250 CL-X
New CFMoto 250 CL-X

CFMoto could launch the 250 CL-X Neo-Retro bike in India after it has been launched in other international markets

CFMoto has unveiled its latest offering globally in the form of the 250 CL-X which borrows inspiration from the larger 700 CL-X. The Chinese automaker will be launching the motorcycle later this year in its home market followed by other international markets.

The new-retro motorcycle takes design cues from its elder sibling and offers a unique combination of good looks and excellent performance. 250 CL-X is being deemed as a more accessible version of 700 CL-X. The entry-level performance motorcycle keeps up with the new-retro design theme seen in the larger and more premium 700 CL-X.

CFMoto 250cc Motorcycle Neo-retro design

The bike features a sharp-looking front face comprising a round LED headlamp, coupled with a big LED DRL. It also features a muscular and chiseled fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors which accentuate its retro appeal.

Sportiness in the quarter-litre naked roadster is further highlighted with a dual-tone paint scheme with flashy body graphics and colour-coded alloy rims and headlamp bezels. The overall dark theme of the motorcycle also lends weight to its sporty characteristics.

New CFMoto 250 CL-X
New CFMoto 250 CL-X

Other notable styling highlights include a single-piece stepped-up seat with a ribbed pattern, side-mounted exhaust, an X-shaped LED taillamp and rear tyre hugger. The 250 CL-X rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels dipped in black paint.

Features & Specs

The naked streetfighter is a well-rounded package with features such as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup on offer. In terms of hardware, suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Anchorage is taken care of by disc brakes on both front and rear wheels which are aided by ABS.

Powering the 250 CL-X is a 250cc, single-cylinder motor that dishes out 27.6 bhp and a peak torque of 22 Nm. This unit is expected to be mated to a six-speed gearbox via a slip-and-assist clutch. This puts it in the same league as rest of the quarter-litre naked motorcycles in terms of engine output. The 250 CL-X could become a noteworthy rival to KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna 250 Twins- Svartpilen and Vitpilen.

Possible India Launch?

Price of 250 CL-X hasn’t been revealed yet. Currently, CFMoto possesses four motorcycles under its India portfolio including 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and 650MT. Launch of 250 CL-X in India hasn’t been confirmed although considering its specs, if it is priced smartly, it could be a worthy option in the 250cc naked category.

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.