Chery iCar V23 Debuts – Co-Developed With Xiaomi And Takes On Yep Plus SUV

The new Chery iCar V23 takes an overall similar design theme as iCar 03 with heavy design inspirations from Toyota FJ Cruiser

Ahead of its launch, Chery iCar V23 has debuted and will be shown at Beijing Auto Show later this month. Pre-sales for this interesting-looking SUV will commence sometime around the second half of 2024. It takes a similar boxy SUV approach as recently launched Baojun Yep Plus SUV.

Chery iCar V23 Debuts

Who doesn’t love small boxy SUVs with some off-road capabilities? We sure do. Chery has extended its iCar lineup to incorporate V23 e-SUV which is set to launch soon. V23 is second vehicle falling under the iCar umbrella and is co-developed with Xiaomi’s subsidiary, Smartmi, which is also known as Zhimi Technology.

Chery iCar V23 is around the same size as a Skoda Kushaq measuring 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width, 1,845 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. Chery iCar V23 is considerably smaller than Chery’s own iCar 03 even thought it follows the same rugged boxy SUV design theme as iCar 03.

You don’t have to be a genius to realise that Chery iCar V23 takes a lot of design inspiration from a now-discontinued SUV from a legacy car maker. We’re talking about Toyota’s legendary FJ Cruiser. Especially with those round headlights, wrap-around type LED DRLs / turn indicators, off-road bumpers and more.

At the side, design inspiration from FJ Cruiser gets even more evident with the way windshield angle is positioned, chunky ORVMs and a rather thick C-pillar. Unlike FJ Cruiser, this thick C-pillar on Chery iCar V23 extends to its rear, creating a giant blindspot. Rear is not as heavily inspired as FJ Cruiser. Instead of a spare wheel, V23 tailgate gets a storage box for aesthetics.

Off-road Credentials

On the inside, shallow and flat dashboard gets dual-tone treatment. The giant central display grabs all the attention and there are quite a few knobs and toggle switches for crucial functions like climate control. The three-spoke steering wheel gets dual-tone treatment and is wrapped in leather. Interestingly, rear bench seat only has two seats despite having 1,915 mm width.

Chery has ensured iCar V23 is a proper off-road-worthy machine. RWD versions promise a 42° approach angle and a 40° departure angle along with a 206 mm ground clearance. The 4WD variant promises a 43° approach and 41° departure angles along with 212 mm ground clearance.

Wheel size options include either 19-inchers or 21-inchers. Powertrains are not fully out. Rumour mill suggests an 80 kWh CATL battery pack with 4WD variant and a smaller battery with RWD variant. Range on a single charge could vary between 400 km and 500 km with RWD and 4WD variants respectively. Will it launch in India? Not likely.