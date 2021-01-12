Chevrolet India Assures Customers On After-Sales Support And Spare Parts

With GM India wrapping up production operations, Chevrolet customers are once again in a fix

After General Motors decided to exit entirely from the Indian market in December 2020, Chevrolet customers have been left staring at an uncertain future. Chevrolet customers had faced a similar situation in 2017, when the company had decided to end production for the domestic market.

Till recently, GM was producing cars only for export markets. Now that story has also ended with production stopped at the company’s manufacturing facility in Talegaon near Pune.

After sales support to continue

To allay concerns related to GM exit, Chevrolet has assured that it will continue to provide after-sales services and spare parts to customers in India. Chevrolet customers will continue to get these services throughout 2021 and beyond. The company’s service network comprises 165 authorized workshops and 20 parts distributors, spread across 142 cities.

Chevrolet’s Parts Distribution Centre in Talegaon will continue to play a crucial role in after-sales services by supplying spare parts to the entire Chevrolet network in India. The company’s technical support teams and field teams that are currently functional will continue to deliver the same level of services as earlier.

Chevrolet has stated that its special programs for customers will also continue throughout 2021. These include programs such as mega service camps and zero labour camps. These programs have turned out to be hugely beneficial for customers as they allow access to professional repair and maintenance services at discounted rates.

How GM lost the India bet?

GM was among the first global auto major to start car manufacturing in India. The company was quite bullish about the Indian auto market and had announced significant investments to expand operations in the country. However, despite launching good products, it never really took off the way things were planned.

Auto experts opine that Indian market has huge potential, but it is also one of the toughest to crack. Indian customers want more in less and easy access to affordable after-sales services and spares. Add to that the innumerable nuances that come with regional, cultural and economic diversity, making it all the more harder for automakers to understand the ‘demanding’ Indian customer. Somehow GM wasn’t able to line up its offerings that would fulfil customer expectations.

Back in 2017 when GM had stopped producing cars for domestic market, the company had said that further investments won’t help it to achieve desired returns, as are available in other global markets. The decision to stop domestic operations was part of the company’s plan to consolidate its global operations.

This time too, the decision to exit India entirely looks like a sacrifice for the greater good. Hopefully, Chevrolet customers won’t be troubled and would get adequate time to consider alternative options.