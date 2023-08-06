Citroen C3 Aircross Review Drive: The Savvy Cruiser for Your Crowd

Citroen C3 Aircross Review Drive: Practicality Perfected, with a Dash of French Chic

Citroen, the French automaker, since its entry in the Indian market regales with three quirky yet practical models. The C5 Aircross, C3, and eC3. Despite this, their monthly sales have remained in the 3-digit range. In an effort to improve their presence on Indian roads, Citroen is now introducing C3 AirCross, targeting the booming compact UV segment. We recently attended the Media Drive of the C3 Aircross, and here are our Citroen C3 Aircross Review (first drive) impressions.

C3 Aircross aims to appeal to Indian consumers with its distinct style, utility, and practicality. With this new addition, Citroen intends to increase its market share and provide a refreshing option for Indian drivers in the compact UV market.

Citroen C3 Aircross 7 seater: The Compact UV with Seating Tricks Up Its Sleeve

C3 Aircross is essentially a compact SUV based on the C3 model. Thereby inheriting its design and philosophy while incorporating added practicality due to its larger dimensions. One standout feature of the C3 Aircross is its unique offering of seating options for 7 adults. A rarity in compact UVs. Although the third-row seats may not be ideal for long journeys, this space compromise is not uncommon even in SUVs of a higher segment. Notably, the advantage lies in the detachable nature of the third-row seats. Similar to what we’ve seen in the Renault Triber, another French offering.

By building the C3 Aircross on the foundation of the C3 model, Citroen leverages its existing design, platform, and philosophy. Enabling the manufacturer to transition to the compact UV format faster. The larger dimensions allow for optimisation of interior space, with the inclusion of a third-row seating option.

While the third row doesn’t provide the same comfort as the main seating areas, this practical trade-off caters to situations where additional seating capacity is needed. Users have the option to create additional cargo space by removing the third-row seats when not required. Clever engineering enhances the overall practicality of the C3 Aircross.

C3 Aircross Interiors: Not Just a Pretty Face, But Practical Too

C3 Aircross interiors retain several components and design elements from its sibling, the C3. While practical and sensible, it is essential to set appropriate expectations when stepping inside. Unlike the luxurious feel of the C5, C3 Aircross focuses on functionality rather than opulence.

The central touch-screen infotainment system serves as a straightforward hub for controlling most car features. Its practical and enhances convenience, allowing drivers to access various car features effortlessly. The outdated instrument cluster from the C3 would have been ill-suited for the C3 Aircross, and its replacement improves the overall cabin experience.

The digital instrument cluster for the Aircross is a welcome upgrade, providing relevant information with smooth visual transitions. Shared cost-cutting measures, like the absence of dedicated powered window buttons for second-row passengers, are present in both the C3 and C3 Aircross.

C3 Aircross: A Curious Tapestry of Utility and Pizzazz

In terms of seating, the first and second rows offer comfortable accommodations. Although Citroen could have improved the thigh support for added comfort. The second row comfortably seats two adults. Adding a third passenger might lead to a slight squeeze due to limited shoulder room in the cabin. As for the third-row seats, they are suitable for short journeys.

Citroen deserves credit for providing USB C charging ports even for passengers in the rear-most seats. It’s a well thought of small attention to detail, considering the needs of all occupants. Overall, the cabin appears spacious, thanks to the light-coloured upholstery used. However, it’s worth noting that maintaining this upholstery might pose a challenge in the Indian conditions.

By incorporating design elements from the C3, Citroen ensures a sense of familiarity for those accustomed to their previous models. The emphasis on functionality over luxury aligns with Citroen’s approach in this model.

Citroen C3 Aircross Performance: A Haute Couture of Refinement

Citroen has equipped C3 Aircross with its existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which has undergone significant refinement. Previously found to be peppy and powerful but somewhat noisy on the C3 model, the engine now impresses with improved refinement and sufficient power for daily driving needs. However, it’s worth noting that the clutch travel is on the higher side, which might be a consideration for those facing regular bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Initially, the C3 Aircross will come with a 6-speed manual transmission as the standard option. However, Citroen has confirmed its plans to introduce an automatic option soon, further enhancing the practicality of the C3 Aircross for city driving and everyday use.

Confidently Tackling Triple-Digit Speeds with Poise

During our Citroen C3 Aircross Review drive, we experienced the C3 Aircross at triple-digit speeds, finding it stable with controlled body roll, considering its body style. The steering appropriately weighs up as the car’s speed increases, providing decent feedback. Citroen’s reputation for providing comfortable suspensions holds true with the C3 Aircross, as it delivers a comfortable and smooth ride, ticking all the right boxes in this department.

In addition to on-road performance, Citroen provided us with a short off-roading experience, showcasing the C3 Aircross’s soft-roading/off-roading capabilities. While not a full-fledged 4×4, C3 Aircross impressed with its ground clearance, departure, and approach angles, enabling it to handle various articulations on the specifically designed off-road track. Although Citroen doesn’t market it as an off-roader, this experience gave us confidence that the C3 Aircross can handle the challenges posed by Indian city roads with ease. C3 Aircross’ suitability for light off-roading scenarios, demonstrates its versatility as an urban UV capable of handling diverse road conditions. C3 AirCross instills confidence as a daily commuter.

Driving Dependability: The Aircross Formula for Success

Citroen’s current monthly sales in India average around 1,000 units. Which, while achieving good per dealership sales, remains relatively modest for an automaker aspiring to compete in the mass-market segment. The C3 Aircross, a practical and no-frills entry-level compact UV, holds the potential to bolster Citroen’s volume and expand its operations and dealership network. By offering the option to seat 2 additional adults, the C3 Aircross addresses the need for a versatile family vehicle in its segment.

While the C3 Aircross may not possess the same level of flair as some of its competitors like the Seltos/Creta or boast cutting-edge hybrid technology like the Grand Vitara/Hyryder, it excels in its practical and straightforward approach. This positioning makes it a compelling option for customers in smaller segments looking to upgrade to the C3 Aircross. Although lacking in certain bells and whistles, its focus on functionality and spaciousness could entice buyers seeking a dependable and spacious SUV for their daily needs.

Ultimately, the success of the C3 Aircross will hinge on its pricing strategy. Citroen must carefully evaluate the market and align the pricing to strike the right balance between affordability and value for money. By positioning the C3 Aircross competitively, Citroen can attract a broader customer base and potentially increase its sales figures, making a more significant impact in the Indian automotive market.