Citroen C3 Electric Spied At Charging Station – Next To Nexon EV

It will be interesting to see if Citroen C3 Electric (eC3) can match affordability of Tiago EV that is India’s first mainstream sub-10 lakh electric car

After C5 Aircross and C3 hatchback, Citroen is getting ready to foray into EV segment with the electric version of C3. As revealed in teasers, Citroen’s first EV for India is likely to be named eC3. It is expected to debut at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo.

While ICE-based C3 hatchback has emerged as a popular choice, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to its electric version. Tiago EV has set high standards – being affordable as well as offering a comprehensive range of features. Citroen eC3 will also need to be prepared against upcoming MG Air EV. In the latest spy shot, the new Citroen eC3 can be seen at a charging station next to Tata Nexon EV, at Relux Charger Tindivanam, near Chennai. Spy shots are credited to Harikrishnan Pisharody.

Citroen C3 electric (eC3) Spied

Citroen C3 electric can position itself as a better product than Tiago EV by offering improved performance and higher range. It could also introduce some segment-first or best-in-class features. Tiago EV’s pricing will be tough to beat, as it already appears to be at a discounted price range. It is one of the key reasons why Tiago EV has received an overwhelming response, with 10k bookings recorded in just 24 hours.

While details about C3 electric have not been revealed officially, it is expected to get a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor will generate 86 bhp (63 kW) of max power and 143 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, Tiago EV medium range variants have 19.2 kWh battery whereas long range variants have 24 kWh battery pack. Power and torque output of top-spec variants is 74 bhp (55 kW) and 114 Nm, which is lower than Citroen C3.

Battery pack onboard C3 electric is likely to use LFP cells that are considered safer, long-lasting and better suited for extreme weather conditions. Citroen could be sourcing the battery pack from Svolt, a Chinese supplier. Citroen C3 electric range is expected to be around 300 km in real world driving conditions. In comparison, Tiago EV has a certified range of 250 km for medium range variants and 315 km for long range variants.

Citroen C3 electric features

Based on the same platform as ICE-based C3 hatchback, Citroen C3 electric will have the same set of features and equipment. It will help reduce development and production cost, which will allow Citroen to launch eC3 at a competitive price point. The EV will be manufactured at CK Birla facility, located in Thiruvallur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Some of the key features onboard Citroen eC3 electric could include 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, C-Buddy smartphone connectivity suite, voice commands, remote keyless entry, 12v socket and USB charging ports.

Safety kit will include features like ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer and speed sensitive auto door lock. To make it more attractive, Citroen can introduce some entirely new features with C3 electric.