Citroen C4 SUV Spied – Plans For New-gen C4 India Launch?

In international markets, new-gen C4 compact crossover SUV is available in electric, diesel and petrol powertrains

With Indian automobile sector registering strong growth and expanding in size, carmakers are busy developing, testing and benchmarking a range of products. A recent example of that of Citroen C4 that has been spotted in India for the first time. It is previous-gen C4 Cactus, most likely being used for benchmarking purposes.

Across European markets, C4 Cactus has been succeeded by third-gen C4. The new C4 has a coupe SUV profile with contemporary aesthetics. At 4,3670 mm, it is longer than Hyundai Creta. C4 also has a bigger C4 X model, which is 4,600 mm long.

Citroen C4 Cactus spotted

The C4 Cactus model spotted in India is the facelift version that was launched in 2018. There are barely any accessories on the car and even the number plates are missing. There are no grill inserts either. Excluding the rugged-styled front and rear bumpers, rest of the styling is pretty basic. It comes across as a typical family car, meant for utility, comfort and convenience.

C4 Cactus has flush-fitted headlamps, rectangular grille, angular fog lamps and Citroen logo in chrome finish. Side profile is largely plain, although Citroen offers a wide range of accessories in international markets for a sportier look and feel. At rear, C4 Cactus has dual rectangular tail lamps.

It is likely that C4 Cactus is here for benchmarking purposes. It can also be used for testing of some specific parts of the car. It is quite common for OEMs to use cars of other brands for benchmarking purposes. Earlier in March, Mahindra Scorpio N was spotted in Japan, being transported onboard a trailer truck. The only difference is that the Scorpio N spotted in Japan was wearing full camouflage. Some entity in Japan is likely to have imported the Scorpio N for benchmarking purposes.

New-gen C4 India launch possible?

With a positive outlook for Indian auto sector, Citroen has been busy expanding its portfolio. The company recently introduced C3 Aircross, taking its portfolio count to a total of 4 cars. The other cars are C5 Aircross, C3 and eC3 electric. The C3 Aircross completes the company’s C-Cubed program that was created for Indian market. C3 Aircross will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota HyRyder.

Going forward, new-gen C4 could be introduced in India. Third-gen C4 is available in electric as well as petrol and diesel powertrains. An all-in-one platform allows significant reduction in development and production costs. While there seems to be scope for new-gen C4 in India, there is no official word from Citroen on such possibilities.

Third-gen C4 has a captivating coupe-style profile, which can work as something unique in compact SUV segment in India. The electric version seems even more relevant for India, as this space has huge future potential.