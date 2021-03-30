Citroen CC21 Small UV MT Variant Interiors Spied With Large Touchscreen

Launch of C5 Aircross on 7th April, will be followed by Citroen entry-level small UV internally codenamed CC21 at the end of this year

Rage for compact UVs is starting to spread to other international markets too as automakers have realised the potential of this segment of cars in developing countries. In line with this thought, French automaker Groupe PSA has been developing multiple compact crossovers for the Indian market which will be marketed in other markets as well.

A spokesperson from the recently established joint venture between Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) called Stellantis threw some light on the development of Citroen CC21. The subcompact UV is expected to make its debut in the latter half of 2021 and is scheduled to be sold in various markets other than India.

New spy shots of the CC21 has surfaced on the internet, thanks to PowerStrokePS. These new spy shots that gives us a better idea of what the subcompact UV will look like. CC21 is underpinned by the CMP architecture which has been specifically developed for emerging markets such as India and Brazil. In India, the CC21 will be locally manufactured at CK Birla Group’s facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu and is expected to take inspiration in its design from the larger C3.

Design

For starters, the UV will be seen with a bold front fascia and a high bonnet. There will also be a thin luminous strip running parallel across the front grille. It gets Y-shaped headlamp clusters with tri-beam LED projector lights and LED DRLs. The front bumper looks sober and houses fog lamps on either side. Side profile is slender too with black claddings along its doors and wheel arches.

At rear, it receives squared-off LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, Citroen’s double arrow logo at centre of its boot lid and an exhaust tip laced with chrome. Other notable design highlights include silver-finished wing mirrors and roof rails; blacked-out A, B and C pillars and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interiors of the upcoming CC21 will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system – probably the largest this segment has seen till date. Other details seen in the spy shots include steering mounted controls, 5 speed manual transmission.

Expected Engine Specs, Transmission

Coming to its engine specs, this car is expected to be equipped with a Flexi fuel system which could run on petrol as well as ethanol blends (from 27% to 100%) – making it India’s first biofuel car. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which could kick out 118 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are expected to include a 5-speed manual along with an automatic as an option.

This upcoming subcompact UV is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2021 taking advantage of the festive season. It will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX and Mahindra KUV100.

The company’s first launch in India will be the flagship C5 Aircross SUV which was unveiled in its entire form recently. It will go on sale officially across India from 7th April 2021.