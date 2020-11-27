Citroen Small Car For India To Rival Tata HBX – Render

The Citroen small UV for India is expected to be ready by mid 2021

MG Motor and Kia demonstrated that with the right first product, a new automotive manufacturer can make highlight successful inroads in India’s unforgiving and demanding passenger car market. After years of faux pauses, the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group, now a part of the larger Stellantis Group after the merger with FCA, is finally setting up shop in India.

Citroen in India

The French automaker is all set to open its Indian innings with a top-down approach. The first model to be launched is the Citroen C5 Aircross which will be locally assembled at CK Birla Group’s Chennai facility out of CKD kits sourced from Europe. While the premium SUV will be tasked at laying the groundwork for the brand in our market, the responsibility of bringing in the much needed sales volume will be handed over to an all-new product which is being developed specifically for India.

Citroen Small UV for India

Having a strong product in the entry level crossover segment is imperative for success in India and Citroen is well aware of this. The brand’s all-new mini SUV, codenamed CC21, has been spotted testing with camouflage several times recently as it inches close to production.

French publication Passionnement-Citroen has come up with a speculative rendering of this sub-4m SUV which it believes will carry the popular C3 moniker. This new mini UV will be offered with a petrol / ethanol motor at first and later with an all electric motor. It will effectively be the first biofuel car of India, getting first-mover advantage in the flexi-fuel segment. It is expected to get a starting price of Rs 5 lakh, while the electric CC21 is expected to start at Rs 8 lakh.

Citroen has opted for a proper SUV proportion rather than settling for an overgrown hatchback approach which is popular in Europe. The rendering envisions the new C3 crossover with bold chrome grille, two-part illumination signature, sporty air dams and foglight enclosures. The flared wheel arches and smooth sheet metal surfaces give the profile a strong appeal.

Black plastic inserts on the bumper and tailgate should mask the visual bulk of the simple rear fascia while contrast colour for the roof would give it a youthful persona. The interior is expected to have unmistakable French flavour with eccentric shapes.

Citroen CC21 specifications

The Citroen CC21 for India is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine which can also run on 100% Ethanol, making it the first of its kind in our country. Power and torque figures should be comparable to the existing crop of highly competent mini SUVs.

Based on the Common Modular Platform which underpins a range of PSA Group products, the Citroen sub-4m SUV will have high level of local content to arrive at a competitive price point. We expect the automaker to go for a slightly premium positioning within the segment. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, upcoming Tata HBX, etc.

