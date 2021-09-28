Cobra 322cc Motorcycle Leaks Ahead Of Debut – Rival To Yamaha R3

A fully-faired motorcycle, Colove 321RR borrows most of its hardware from the naked NK321

China-based Colove Motors (branded as Kove) is expected to unveil its entry-level fully faired motorcycle Cobra 321RR in its home market. Details of the bike have leaked via type approval certificates. The bikemaker has released some images of 321RR, which give an idea about its design.

Cobra 322cc Motorcycle – Styling and features

When viewed from the front, Cobra 321RR looks similar to Honda CBR250RR. The pointy V-shaped front fascia of both bikes appears to have a similar design. Placement and design of rear view mirrors is almost the same on both bikes. Some level of similarity can also be seen with the dual headlamp assembly and LED DRLs.

However, when viewed from side, Colove 321RR appears to have a unique profile. It gets smooth, curvy body panels that ensure an elegant, refined look and feel. Other key features include all-LED lights, clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design, and upswept exhaust in chrome finish.

Foot pegs are a bit rear-set, which should provide for a comfortable, slightly forward leaning riding stance. The bike gets a full digital instrument console that displays a range of information such as speed, rpm, temperature, trip meter, odometer, fuel level, etc.

Enhancing the bike’s look and feel are its quirky colour combinations and sporty graphics. The choice of styling and graphics are likely to be different for each colour variant. The prominent contrasting shade on the bike is also used on the wheels in the form of either rim stripping or completely coloured units. More details about the bike’s styling will be revealed when we get to see the entire range at the time of launch.

Colove 321RR engine and specs

Colove 321RR will borrow the 322cc, liquid cooled, DOCH, 8-valve motor from its naked sibling NK321. It is capable of generating 39 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of design, it is worth mentioning that the naked NK321 seems inspired by KTM 690 Duke.

On the other hand, the engine details and output figures are a close match with Yamaha R3. Things like engine capacity, bore and stroke figures and power and torque are similar to that of R3. It is not known if Colove has some sort of technical collaboration with companies like Yamaha. As Colove manufactures its own engines, it could have used R3’s engine design as a base to create its own version.

At 151kg, Colove 321RR has a high power to weight ratio. Claimed top speed is 170 kmph. In comparison, Yamaha R3 is much heavier at 170 kg. Colove 321RR utilizes a tubular steel trellis frame with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by NISSIN 320mm and 240mm petal disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.