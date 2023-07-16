Comet EV 1st Month Sales At 1,184 Units – 2nd Best Selling MG

MG Comet EV comes in with a buy-back option along with a special MG e-Shield ownership package, covering repairs and service costs

Comet EV is the 2nd electric vehicle from MG Motor, first being the ZS EV which was launched in 2020. MG Comet is priced at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant going up to Rs 9.28 for Play variant and at Rs 9.98 lakh for top of the line Plus trim. (All prices ex-sh).

However, these are introductory prices guaranteed for the first 5,000 bookings. A special offer from MG Motor is an assured buyback program under which customers can return the Comet TV after three years and receive 60 percent of its ex-sh value. First month sales of the MG Comet EV stand at 1,184 units, making it the 2nd best-selling MG car in India last month.

Speaking about the sales breakup of MG Motor India, it was the Hector and Hector Plus that were their best-sellers for the month of June 2023, registering sales of 2,170 units. This was about a 10% decline in sales YoY. No 3 on the list is Astor, then was the ZS EV followed by Gloster.

MG Comet EV – Colour Options, Features

The exteriors sport modern design elements with LED light bar, a strip connecting ORVMs and a LED tail lamp. MG Comet rides on 12 inch alloy wheels. It is the smallest electric vehicle currently on sale in India. In terms of dimensions, it is under 3 meters in length, 1,640mm in height and 1,505mm in width with a 2,010 mm long wheelbase. MG Comet EV is presented in 5 youthful colour options of Dual tone (Apple Green + Starry Black and Candy White+ Starry Black), Apple Green, Candy White, Aurora Silver and Starry Black.

Loaded with new features and the latest in technology, MG Comet EV is designed on the BICO concept -‘Big Inside, Compact Outside’. It gets a spacious cabin which is in a 4 seater format with a 50:50 setting for second row seats. It gets two 10.25 inch screens with an all-digital driver display unit and infotainment system offering both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sporting a 2 spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, the Comet EV also gets 3 USB ports and i-SMART with 55+ Connected Car Features and 100+ Voice Commands. Safety is via keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD along with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse camera and sensors.

MG Comet EV Smart Ownership Package

Comet EV comes in with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that is IP67 rated for both water and dust resistance while the single electric engine makes 42 hp power and 110 Nm torque. MG Comet EV comes in with a claimed range of 230km (ARAI) on single charge which in real world conditions could stand between 170-180 km. Top speed is at 100 km/h. Comet EV has been evaluated by MG to cost around Rs 519 per 1,000 kms.

MG Motor is offering a Smart Ownership Package with the new Comet that is called MG e-Shield. This includes an ownership package, covering repairs and service costs. There is also a 3-3-3-8 package that offers 3 years or 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years Roadside Assistance (RSA) and 3 free labor services- First 3 scheduled services. It also includes an 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand Kms warranty on the 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery. Buyers can also opt for over 80 designed extended warranty and service packages starting from Rs 5,000.