Commercial Vehicle Sales Jan 2022 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Maruti

Commercial vehicle retails saw double digit growth across LCV, MCV and HCV segments in the past month

Commercial vehicle retail sales have been revealed by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) for the month of January 2022. These stood at 67,763 units, registering a growth of 20.52 percent over 56,227 units retailed in January 2021.

In terms of MoM, it was a 9.21 percent de-growth over 74,636 units retailed in January 2020. The past month saw growth across all three segments of LCV, MCV and HCV. Of the three, it was the HCV segment that posted the maximum growth to 20,279 units in January 2022, up 41.12 percent over 14,370 units sold in January 2021.

Commercial Vehicle Sales Jan 2022 – Tata Leads

The commercial vehicle segment had Tata Motors in a top position with 30,079 units sold last month, up from 21,965 units sold in January 2021. Market share also increased from 39.06 percent to 44.39 percent on a YoY basis. Tata Motors offers a wide range of commercial vehicles from M&HCV to Prima, Intercity coach, Tarmac coach, Venture, Ace, School Buses, etc.

Retail sales growth was also reported by Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles. Mahindra CV retails increased to 14,306 units up from 13,742 units sold in January 2021. Market share however, dipped from 24.44 percent to 21.11 percent on a YoY basis.

Last month, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), part of Mahindra Group, announced ‘Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back’ guarantee for its entire range of BS-VI trucks. The company offers a range of trucks in the 3.5-55 ton capacities that include the HCV Blazo X, IVC Furio, and LCVs Furio 7 and Jayo range.

Ashok Leyland Exports to Bangladesh

Ashok Leyland CV sales last month stood at 9,921 units, up from 8,394 units sold in January 2021. Market share remained more or less on par at 14.64 percent in the past month from 14.93 percent held in the same month last year.

Ashok Leyland won a tender floated by Bangladesh government for 200 fully-built trucks, comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and sewerage sucker. The company has already handed over 135 of these vehicles to the Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh. Another lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialized vehicle to be deployed by the Bangladesh government will follow. Ashok has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh.

YoY growth in commercial vehicle retails was also seen by VE Commercial Vehicles. Sales stood at 3,214 units in January 2021 which increased to 4,358 units in the past month. This also related to an increase in market share to 6.43 percent from 5.72 percent held in January last year.

Maruti Suzuki, Daimler, SML Isuzu

CV retails of Maruti Suzuki increased to 3,789 units last month. This was against 3,049 units retailed in January 2021. Lower down on the list of commercial vehicle retails was Daimler India with 1,149 units sold last month from 1,131 units sold in January 2021.

SML Isuzu and Force Motors also posted a YoY growth in commercial vehicle retails at 530 units and 518 units respectively. There are others in this segment who contributed 3,113 units to total CV retails last month, down from 3,977 units retailed in January 2021.