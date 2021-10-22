Commercial Vehicle Sales Sep 2021 – Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, VECV

Commercial vehicle retail sales increased 46.64 percent YoY while year-to-date sales saw a 126.89 percent increase

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released sales and registration report for September 2021 (retails sales). Marked growth can be seen across all segments, be it the 3 wheeler segment, PV segment and commercial vehicle segment but retail sales of 2 wheelers and tractors have taken a dip.

What is a notable fact is that commercial vehicle sales has seen a significant increase. Growth has been reported across LCV, MCH and HCV, but especially in the MCV segment that has risen above pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Sales of commercial vehicles in September 2021 stood at 58,820 units, up 46.64 percent over 40,112 units retailed in September 2020. It was however, just a 1.50 percent de-growth over 59,718 units sold in September 2019, a few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country.

Year to date sales (April to September 2021) has also increased to 2,69,033 units, up 126.89 percent over 1,18,574 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2020 but a 34.43 percent de-growth over 4,10,302 units sold in the April to September 2019 period.

Commercial Vehicle Sales Sep 2021

Tata Motors and Mahindra once again controlled this segment and were the only two CV makers to note retails above the 10,000 unit mark. Tata Motors topped the list in commercial vehicle retail sale for September 2021 with 24,588 units retailed in the past month, up from 12,499 units sold in September 2020. Market share also increased significantly from 31.16 percent held in September 2020 to 41.80 percent last month.

At No. 2, Mahindra retails dipped in a YoY basis to 11,667 units, down from 14,023 units retailed in September 2020. Market share also fell from 34.96 percent to 19.84 period in the two periods in question respectively. The company launched the all-new FURIO 7 range of LCV trucks. Price start at Rs.14.79 lakh for FURIO 7 10.5ft HSD variant, Rs.15.18 lakh for FURIO 7 HD and Rs.16.82 lakh for FURIO 7 Tipper variant.

Retail sales of Ashok Leyland increased significantly YoY from 4,556 units sold in September 2020 to 8,211 units in the past month. Market share also increased from 11.36 percent to 13.96 percent YoY. Earlier this year Ashok Leyland launched AVTR 4120, the country’s first 4-axle, 14-wheeler truck with 40.5 Ton GVW. These 8×2 DTLA trucks command a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) offering payload capacity of 5 tonne leading to enhanced Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

Maruti Suzuki, VE, Daimler

At No. 4 was Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with 3,889 CV retails in the past month and a market share of 6.61 percent. This was against 2,408 units retailed in September 2020 when market share was at 6.00 percent. Eicher Motors’ commercial vehicle segment – VECV reported higher retail sales at 3,765 units in September 2021, from 1,821 units retailed in September 2020 while market share jumped from 4.54 percent to 6.40 percent YoY.

Retail sales of Daimler, Force Motors and Isuzu also increased significantly YoY with each of the three OEMs reporting a rise in market shares. Commercial vehicle retails of other OEMs stood at 4,038 units in September 2021 from 3,359 units retailed in September 2020 while despite increase in sales, market share dipped from 8.37 percent to 6.87 percent YoY.