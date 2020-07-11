Compact sedan sales June 2020 vs May – Dzire, Aura, Tigor, Aspire, Amaze

In June 2020, the Indian automotive market sold only 7,923 sub-four-metre sedans compared to 24,247 units back in June 2019

India’s popular “compact sedan” segment (or more precisely, sub-four-metre subcompact sedans) has clearly become a success thanks to their practicality, affordability and the average buyer’s lack of interest in good automotive aesthetics. They are mostly based on existing hatchback models. Cars coming under four metres in length enjoy significant tax reductions that directly reflect on their asking prices. This is also the reason why manufacturers are actively into subcompact crossovers or “compact SUVs”.

The industry is making a slow recovery from COVID-19 lockdown protocols as well as adapting with the ‘new normals’. Yet sales remain on the lower side. One can observe that the graph is gradually picking up despite having to go a long way to witness pre-COVID trends.

If we take the sub-four-metre compact sedan market, only 7,923 units were sold in June 2020 compared to 24,247 units back in June 2019. This is a decline of about 67%.

Compact sedan sales June 2020

Unsurprisingly, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire tops the list at 5,834 units last month. However, it faced a slump of 60.76% as against the numbers in June 2019. One of the primary reasons for this (besides COVID-19) is the Indian automaker’s petrol-only product strategy as part of shifting to BS6 emission norms. Hyundai Motor India’s Aura (successor to the Xcent) follows with a substantial margin. It registered 1,016 units in June 2020 and went through a fall of 53.22%. It is also the last entrant to clock four-digit sales figures.

Tata Motors’ Tigor hit only 553 units in June 2020 and marked a major sales decline of 61.54%. It is essentially a successor to the Tata Zest even though either model was sold alongside in BS4 era. Meanwhile, Ford India’s Aspire clocked 381 units in the period; down by 463 units or 17.71% from the same month a year ago.

Honda Car India witnessed a massive fall of 97.38% on the Amaze’s June 2020 sales chart. The second-gen Honda Amaze could return only 139 units (-97.38%) last month as against 5,306 units back in June 2019. On the other hand, the Japanese automaker will soon launch its ‘5th Gen Honda City’ C-segment sedan,

Volkswagen India discontinued its Ameo subcompact sedan ahead of BS6 emission norms. The German company, along with every other brand coming under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group, has phased out its entire diesel line-up. The entry-level Volkswagen Polo (on which the Ameo was based) presently comes with either a 5-speed 1.0 MPI (NA) or 6-speed manual/AT 1.0-litre TSI (turbo) petrol engine.