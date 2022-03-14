Compact SUV Sales Feb 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq, Astor, S Cross

Compact UV segment sales in February 2022 holds steady on the back of new launches

Sitting between the sub 4 meter sub-compact SUVs (Nexon, Brezza) and Mid Size SUVs (Harrier, XUV700) – the compact SUV segment remains a safe bet with most manufacturers now offering a product. In fact, projections for the segment have over time made manufacturers take note of demand potential. YoY segment performance has pretty much been flat at just over 27k units.

Compact SUV Sales Feb 2022 – Creta, Seltos Tops

As expected, Hyundai Creta leads from the top with sales of 9,606 units. A decline of 22.71 percent, down from 12,428 units at volume loss of just over 2.8k units. MoM sales fell from 11,377 units at 15.57 percent. Volume loss stood at 1,771 units. Not just Hyundai but all existing segment products posted a loss last month but total sales volume was maintained keeping in mind volume addition owing to new launches in recent months.

Kia Seltos sales fell to 6,575 units from 8,305 units. Volume loss stood at 1,730 units following 20.83 percent decline. MoM sales for most vehicles were on a decline. Seltos sales fell from 11,483 units to volume loss of about 5k units at 42.74 percent decline.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

Mahindra Scorpio sales are reported at 2,610 units, down from 3,532 units. Volume loss stood at 922 units at 26.10 percent decline. MoM sales fell from about 3k units. Volume loss is reported at 416 units at 13.75 percent decline.

Volkswagen Taigun sales were reported at 2,388 units. Skoda Kushaq sales stood at 2,307 units. This puts both products from the group in close competition with each other. MoM sales decline was marginal at 1.81 percent. Sales fell from 2,432 units. For Skoda, Kushaq has instantaneously become a high-volume product, and the group is relying on the platform for a volume turnaround here.

This is essential as limited volumes for a number of long years has kept both manufacturers towards the end of the industry sales chart. And a turnaround is what the group is after. And that’s where new products are meant to make a difference. Skoda Kushaq sales for last month were reported at 2,307 units. MoM volume loss stood at about 300 units, down from 2,608 units at 11.54 percent decline.

MG Astor sales Feb 2022

MG Astor sales are reported at 2,275 units. In fact, last month, MG’s newest offering outsold the manufacturer’s flagship, Hector. MoM sales improved 10 percent. Sales rose from 2,068 units at volume gain of about 200 units. Maruti S-Cross sales fell to 1,151 units, down from 2,505 units. Volume loss stood at 1,354 units having less than halved. MoM sales fell from 2,116 units to a 45.60 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 965 units.

YoY Nissan Kicks sales fell to 158 units, down from 263 units. In January, sales stood at 150 units. Renault Duster sales have been stopped as production was halted earlier in the year. In all, volumes fell to 27,070 units, down from 27,370 units. Volume loss was limited to 300 units at 1.10 percent sales decline. MoM sales decline is steeper at almost a quarter. Sales fell from 35,260 units to a volume loss of 8,190 units. Sales decline is reported at 23.23 percent.