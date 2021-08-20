Compact SUV Sales July 2021 – Skoda Kushaq 1st Month Sales At 1,822

Despite Kushaq receiving positive reviews from all corners, Skoda was not able to match its Korean rivals

C-segment compact SUVs have been a raging success in India for most parts in recent years. Hence, of late, we have witnessed a surge of new compact crossovers in the C-segment from various OEMs. As many as 27,895 units of such SUVs were sold throughout the country in July 2021.

In June this year, manufacturers were able to dispatch 24,289 units of C-segment SUVs while this number stood at 23,832 during July last year. This resulted in an MoM growth of 14.85 percent and a YoY growth of 17.05 percent.

Creta, Seltos continue domination

The category was led by Hyundai Creta which has been the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market overall for quite some time now. The compact SUV from the South Korean auto giant raked in 13,000 units of sales volume last month. In comparison, the company retailed 11,549 units during the same month last year, thus ensuring a 12.56 percent YoY increment in sales volume. The company was able to dispatch 9,941 units of Creta in June this year, therefore, translation to MoM growth of 30.77 percent.

Creta’s Korean cousin Kia Seltos was the next best SUV with 6,983 units sold in July 2021. A total of 8,270 units of the SUV were sold the previous year during the same month last year thereby translating to a YoY decline of 15.56 percent. The number stood at 8,549 units for June this year with a decline in monthly sales by 18.32 percent.

Scorpio, S-Cross show steady numbers

The third spot was taken by Mahindra’s old warhorse Scorpio with a total sales volume of 3,855 units. The homegrown automaker was able to dispatch 4,160 units of Scorpio in June this year, therefore, registering a negative MoM growth of 7.33 percent. YoY growth of 22.97 percent was recorded since 3,135 units of the SUV were retailed in July last year.

Scorpio was followed by Maruti S-Cross with a recorded sales volume of 1,972 units in July this year. The carmaker was able to sell only 451 units of the crossover during July last year which has resulted in a massive YoY growth of 337.25 percent. In June this year, Maruti sold 1,441 units of S-Cross which translates to an MoM growth of 36.85 percent.

Kushaq kicks off sales

The latest entrant to this segment- Skoda Kushaq, was no way near its segment rivals as it occupied the fifth spot. The Czech carmaker was able to dispatch only 1,822 units of the SUV. Hopefully, this number would increase once Skoda is able to maximise its production capacity.

Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster continued to witness a torrid time with a monthly sales volume of 135 units and 128 units respectively. Both SUVs are based on the same platform and have been recording poor volumes for a long time now. The Japanese SUV registered a YoY and Mo growth of 53.41 percent and 60.71 percent. Its French sibling, on the other hand, witnessed a negative YoY growth of 62.24 percent and MoM growth of 12.28 percent.