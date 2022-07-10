Compact SUV Sales June 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, Taigun

Creta takes the lead with 13,790 units while Seltos and Scorpio take 2nd and 3rd spot respectively

In the earlier post, we discussed sales of sub-compact SUVs, which is the sub 4m SUVs like Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, etc. In this post, we will take a look at the segment above, compact SUV segment.

Compact SUV is one of the most popular segments in India which strikes the right balance between size and price. It is a hot segment and a lot of manufacturers have at least one product in this segment. With the recently launched Toyota HyRyder and the upcoming launch of Maruti Suzuki Vitara, we also expect this segment to get busier too.

Compact SUV sales June 2022

Hyundai Creta leads the charts again as it is the most sought-after SUV of the bunch. It sold 13,790 units in June 2022 and registered 38.72% growth YoY and 25.67% growth MoM. Creta is the only SUV on the list to register a positive growth in both YoY and MoM charts. It commands a 41.61% market share in June 2022 over 39.18% in May 2022.

Second on the list is Seltos. Kia Seltos sold 8,388 units in June 2022 which registered a 1.88% dip in sales YoY and a growth of 40.90% MoM. It currently enjoys 25.31% of the market share in June 2022 which used to be 21.25% in May 2022. Together the two Koreans, Creta and Seltos had a market share of 66.92% last month. This means that out of every 3 cars sold in this segment, 2 of them are Koreans.

Next in line is the mighty Scorpio. Mahindra Scorpio sold 4,131 units in June 2022 despite the fact that Mahindra Scorpio-N was right around the corner. Folks, this is the reason why Mahindra is keeping the old Scorpio around launching it as Scorpio Classic. It registers a small 0.70% dip in sales YoY and a 4.99% dip in sales MoM. Scorpio has currently conquered 12.47% of the market share in June 2022 which used to be 15.52% in May 2022.

Kushaq, Taigun, Astor – Sales June 2022

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have had a good run in India and perform relatively well in compact SUV sales figures despite small niggles that they have. Especially Kushaq, as it sold 2,983 units in June 2022 while Taigun only sold 1,327 units at the same time. Both of them registered positive growth MoM in the month of June 2022. Kushaq registers 65.17% growth MoM while Taigun registers only 4.65% growth MoM, in June 2022 over May 2022.

MG Astor sold 1,640 units in June 2022. It registered an 18.89% dip in sales MoM in June 2022 over the month of May 2022. Astor had 4.95% of the market share in June 2022 which used to be 7.22% in May 2022. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sold only 697 units in June 2022 with a 51.63% dip in sales YoY and a 51.19% dip in sales MoM in the month of June 2022. Currently, it only has a 2.10% market share in June 2022 which used to be 5.10% in May 2022.

After Renault pulled the plug on Duster, Kicks is the only SUV that is still based on OG Duster’s platform. Nissan Kicks sold only 184 units in June 2022 which is surprisingly a 119.05% growth YoY as Kicks only sold 84 units in June 2021. But it is known that Kicks will soon see its demise as it registers a 12.80% dip in sales MoM. The market share is below 1% in June 2022 which was also below 1% in May 2022.

With the launch of Toyota HyRyder and upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara which will replace the low-performing S-Cross, we can see a lot of activity in the coming months. In compact SUV sales, which SUV will stay on top is purely dependent on how well HyRyder and Vitara will come out to be. But they’re unlikely to beat the Creta in a single month. But with the launch of Scorpio-N, it will certainly eat into compact SUV pie for sure.