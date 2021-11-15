Compact SUV Sales Oct 2021 – Seltos, Creta, Kushaq, Taigun, Scorpio

The highest YoY and MoM growths, ironically, were recorded by Renault Duster which has been one of the low-selling SUVs in the market

The C-segment compact SUV space has started to become a little overcrowded with multiple new launches in recent months. More new models in this segment are expected to arrive in the market in the coming few months. Currently, there are as many as eight offerings to choose from in this segment.

A total of 27,751 SUVs from this space were sold in October this year. In comparison, 29,894 units were sold in October last year and 26,158 units were sold in September 2021. This resulted in a YoY decline of 7.17 percent and an MoM growth of 6.09 percent.

Compact SUV Sales Oct 2021 – Koreans at the top

The sales chart was topped by Kia Seltos with a monthly volume of 10,488 units surpassing its previous month’s figures by 905 units, therefore, recording an MoM growth of 9.44 percent. In October last year, Kia sold 8,900 units of Seltos which has resulted in YoY growth of 17.84 percent. Seltos was followed by its cousin Hyundai Creta with a volume of 6,455 units registered last month.

During the same period last year, the Korean auto giant retailed 14,023 units of the crossover which translated to a YoY decline of 54 percent. In September this year, Creta registered a volume of 8,193 units which resulted in an MoM decline of 21.21 percent. Mahindra Scorpio took the fourth spot with a monthly volume of 3,304 units recorded in October this year.

German-Czech cousins consolidate

This figure stood at 3,961 units during the same month last year while in September this year, the homegrown carmaker dispatched 2,588 units of Scorpio. This led to a YoY decline of 16.59 percent and an MoM growth of 27.67 percent. The latest entrants in this space are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

While the German carmaker recorded a monthly volume of 2,551 units, its Czech sibling dispatched 2,413 units of its own last month. This translated to respective MoM growths of 74.61 percent and 11.82 percent. In September this year, VW and Skoda dispatched 1,461 units of Taigun and 2,158 units of Kushaq respectively.

Maruti, Renault, Nissan Lag Behind

Maruti sold 1,524 units of S-Cross in October 2021 which was marginally less than the previous month. It witnessed a YoY drop of 39.67 percent with 2,526 units dispatched in October last year. S-Cross will soon receive a generation upgrade in international markets that could head towards Indian shores in the coming few months.

Renault managed to dispatch 786 units of Duster last month which is 511 units more than the monthly volume of September. This resulted in an MoM growth of 186 percent. The French carmaker recorded a YoY growth of 117 percent with 362 units sold in October last year. Nissan sold 230 units of Kicks last month which led to YoY growth of 88.52 percent and an MoM decline of 38 percent.