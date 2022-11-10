Compact SUV Sales October 2022 – Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara

With Creta leading the compact SUV sales for October 2022, the segment witnessed volume growth of 14,708 units YoY and 4,111 units MoM

Creta has a long-standing domination of Compact SUV sales and that holds true with figures recorded in October 2022. After a fruitful festive season, both Creta and its cousin Seltos witnessed a slight decline MoM. Kia Seltos falls in the red even in YoY analysis. Both Creta and Seltos are set to receive a facelift with revamped feature sets like ADAS to boost sales further.

With 11,880 units in its pocket, Creta leads the charts and registered a solid 84.04% YoY growth due to 6,455 units it managed to sell a year before with a volume gain of 5,425 units. Due to 12,806 units sold during the festive season, Creta sales declined by 7.23% MoM and holds 36.54% of total compact SUV sales.

Compact SUV Sales October 2022

Seltos sold 9,777 units and registered a decline accounting for 6.78% YoY and 11.12% MoM. Despite this, Seltos holds 24.97% share of compact SUV sales, down from 31.39% a month before. Volume loss stood at 711 units YoY and 1,223 units MoM.

Despite being the same car underneath, Grand Vitara pulls ahead of Hyryder with a massive lead of 4,668 units. Grand Vitara sold 8,052 units, up from 4,796 sold a month ago. It registered 68.84% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 3,283 units and Grand Vitara commands 20.56% of compact SUV segment.

At 4th spot, we have Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder with 3,384 units sold last month. Compared to 1,163 units sold a month before, HyRyder sales grew by 190.97% MoM with a volume growth of 2,221 units. This is the highest MoM growth registered by any vehicle in this segment and takes its market share from 3.32% to 8.64%.

Volkswagen Taigun took 5th spot and zoomed past its platform cousin Skoda Kushaq. With 2,355 models sold, Taigun declined by 7.78% YoY as opposed to 2,551 models sold a year before. It recovers in MoM analysis by registering 18.10% growth MoM with 361 units gained in volume.

MG Astor is the only one in this segment to get ADAS features. Despite that, Astor managed to secure 6th spot in this list with 1,774 units sold last month. As opposed to 980 units sold a month before, Astor sales grew by 81.02% MoM and gained 794 units in volume.

Nissan Kicks Saw Positive MoM growth

Just like Seltos, Kushaq sales also fall in the red completely. With 1,691 units sold last month, Kushaq’s sales declined by 29.92% YoY and 23.97% MoM. Volume loss stood at 722 units YoY and 533 units MoM. The Czech SUV recently got a price hike which took the total price up, by up to Rs. 60,000. Effects of this price hike will be reflected on Kushaq’s sales for the month of November 2022.

Surprisingly, Nissan Kicks sold 242 units and witnessed a positive growth in MoM analysis. With just 108 units sold in September 2022, Kicks sales grew by 124.07% MoM which is not bad considering that Kicks is not a high-selling product. In total, Compact SUV sales thrived as it sold 39,155 units in October 2022 and witnessed 60.16% YoY growth and 11.73% MoM growth.