Creta EV Render – Tucson-Inspired Parametric, Progressive Design

Upon launch, Creta EV will take on rivals such as MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and Nexon EV Max

Although Hyundai Creta continues to be the top selling compact SUV, one cannot ignore the growing popularity of strong hybrids such as Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. To expand options available to consumers, Hyundai will be introducing an electric version of Creta. It could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh.

Electrification of Creta makes sense, as it’s already a popular brand. Converting ICE cars to electric has worked successfully in the country, as seen with Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago and Mahindra XUV400. With Creta EV, Hyundai seems to be working on a similar strategy. To reduce costs, Hyundai Creta will probably borrow the powertrain from Kona Electric. Ahead of its launch, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has come up with a digital render of Creta EV.

Creta EV styling and features

Although the metallic structures will be largely the same, Creta EV is expected to get an updated front fascia. One of the differentiating factors could be the parametric front grille, as seen in the render. Hyundai is implementing a new design philosophy across its portfolio, something that can be seen with Tucson. The dark chrome parametric grille has hidden LED headlamps and DRLs, which ensures a distinctive profile for the car.

Other cosmetic updates for Creta EV could include new headlamps, refreshed front bumper and new fog lamps. The electric SUV could also get new colour options. Side profile will be largely the same, although a new set of aerodynamic alloy wheels are likely. At rear, Creta could get new tail lamps.

Inside, the equipment list will be largely the same as that of existing Creta. Some of the key highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink connectivity suite, Bose premium sound system, wireless charger and panoramic sunroof. Other key features include electric parking brake with auto hold, air purifier, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters and powered driver seat.

Creta EV range, specs

Hyundai can take the easy route and reduce costs as well by using the electric powertrain of Kona Electric. Some tweaks will be required, but it should be manageable. Kona Electric has a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). Power and torque output is 136 PS and 395 Nm. While Kona Electric range is 452 km, Creta EV could offer range of around 400 km on a full charge. Kona Electric can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.

Creta EV looks promising on paper, although pricing will determine if it can target the mass market like its ICE sibling. With expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh, Creta EV will be almost double the price of base-spec ICE Creta. It will be desirable if Hyundai can launch Creta EV at a more affordable price point.