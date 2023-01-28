Creta, Seltos 2022 Sales At 2.42 L – Vs Kushaq, Taigun, Vitara, Astor, Hyryder

Compact SUV sales had the Hyundai Creta at the top of sales charts with a 40.57 percent market share and 1,40,895 unit sales in CY 2022

In our earlier report we took into account of mid-size SUV sales like Hector, Harrier, XUV700, Safari. Here we look at compact SUVs that include the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq. This list also includes the Taigun, Grand Vitara, Astor and HyRyder.

There were a total of 3,47,264 units of compact SUVs sold in CY 2022 out of which Creta accounted for sales of 1,40,895 units. Sales of the Kia Seltos stood at 1,01,479 units while the rest of the models in this segment made up the balance of sales. Together, the two Koreans, Creta and Seltos registered sales of over 2.42 lakh units, with almost 70% market share. Of every 10 compact SUVs sold in 2022, 7 were either Creta or Seltos.

Compact SUV Sales CY2022

Hyundai Creta is a hot favorite in this segment. Sales that averaged at 11,741 units per month through CY2022 steadily increased each month to 30,007 units in Q1 2022 and to 37,414 units in Q2 2022. H1 2022 sales stood at 67,421 units. Q3 and Q4 sales were at 38,068 units and 35,406 units respectively. Q4 sales dipped due to lower sales reported in Dec 2022.

At No. 2 was the Kia Seltos with a market share of 29.22 percent and average sales of 8,457 units per month. Total sales in CY 2022 stood at 1,01,479 units with sales starting off in January 2022 at 11.483 units but dipping in Feb and March 2022 to end Q1 at 26,473 units. Sales continued to dip in the next quarter to finish Q2 2022 at 21,847 units while Q3 sales increased to 28,103 units. Q4 once again suffered a setback to 25,056 units to finish H2 at 53,159 unit sales.

Skoda Kushaq commanded a 7.68 percent market share in CY 2022 with 26,666 units sold through the calendar year. Q1 sales stood at 7,414 units dipping to 7,202 units in Q2 2022 to finish H1 sales at 14,616 units. Q3 sales fell to 6,164 and then down further to 5,886 units in Q4 2022. Skoda gears up for launch of the new Kushaq Xpedition Edition and it has been spied on test in a sporty colour scheme of black and orange.

VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and MG Astor

Competitors in this segment which also included the VW Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and MG Astor along with the newly launched HyyRyder also contributed to sales numbers. The Taigun commanded a 6.87 percent market share with sales of 23,872 units in CY 2022.

Newly launched Maruti Grand Vitara sales were at 23,425 units in 2022. But it is to be noted that it was only launched towards the end of 2022. These sales it has generated, were in only 4 months of 2022. In 2023, we can expect the Maruti Grand Vitara to eat into the share of Creta and Seltos.

Astor sales stood at 19,063 units with a monthly average of 1,589 units. Like Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder too started sales in September 2022. Despite that, its monthly average sales figures at 2,966 units exceeded that of the Kushaq, Tiguan and Astor.