Cyborg Yoda Electric Motorcycle Cruiser Unveiled – First Look

Ignitron will be expanding its sales and service network spread across India covering the north, south and western regions of the country

The ongoing electric mobility revolution has led to the birth of many new promising startups in the Indian automotive market. The latest to join the bandwagon is a homegrown startup named Ignitron Motocorp which has announced its foray into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) motorbike segment under the brand ‘CYBORG’.

Ignitron will introduce a range of premium electric bikes under the Cyborg brand with swappable batteries. The company will focus on making the safest motorbikes in India and will continually explore new ways to improve battery technology and manufacturing processes.

Cyborg Yoda Electric Motorcycle Cruiser

Manufacturing and assembly of the electric motorcycles have already begun at the company’s plant in Manesar, Gurgaon. In its initial phase, Ignitron Motocorp has a capacity to produce 40,000 units annually in the financial year 2022-23.

Cyborg will launch three electric motorcycles in this range, one each in the Cruiser, Regular and Sports segments. These battery-powered bikes will cater to the mid to high-speed category. Take a look at the first look video below.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the electric two-wheeler motorbike segment, with our new brand CYBORG. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs.”

Cyborg has also unveiled the brand’s first electric motorcycle in the form of a cruiser named Yoda. Upon launch, Yoda will also become the first fully electric cruiser made in India with a battery swapping facility. The company says it has been tested for the toughest and most extreme terrain and climatic conditions in India.

Design & Features

Yoda gets a traditional cruiser stance with neo-retro styling elements such as round triple-beam headlamps, circular taillight and turn indicators; a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a split-style seat. Like a conventional cruiser, it gets a tall and wide handlebar that is pulled towards the rider. The low-saddle and forward-set footpegs further complement relaxed cruiser-friendly ergonomics.

In terms of features, Yoda will be equipped with LED taillights and turn indicators, an anti-theft alarm, a pillion backrest, keyless ignition, side pannier boxes and an adjustable suspension setup. Although exact hardware configurations have been kept under wraps, from the images Yoda appears to receive conventional telescopic forks upfront and twin spring shock absorbers at rear.

Range & Other Details

The brand also hasn’t revealed exact battery and motor specifications but has claimed a range of 120 km on a single charge in Yoda. Ignitron will also be partnering with local vendors to provide Road Side Assistance and a battery swapping station called CYBORG (Joule) Stations that will be present every 1 kilometer. The company will also be providing compact home chargers that will rejuvenate 50 percent of the battery in thirty minutes.