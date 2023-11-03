Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Unveiled – 659cc, 84.5hp, 162Kg!

The 659cc single-cylinder engine on Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono generates up to 84.5 bhp pf peak power with a race-only Termignoni exhaust

Usually not the name that springs while conversing single-cylinder motorcycles, Ducati has stepped into this arena after more than half a century. The motorcycle Ducati’s new 659cc single-cylinder unit will debut is the Hypermotard 698 Mono. Ahead of launch, specs and details of this highly-anticipated launch have surfaced on the internet.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono unveiled

Currently known for its slew of V2s and V4s, the Italian marque is stepping into single-cylinder production motorcycle realm with Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono. The last single-cylinder motorcycle that Ducati ever made was Supermano in 1993, which was a race-only machine.

With Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati’s portfolio turns much more profound and diverse, including both single and multi-cylinder machines. On the surface, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will primarily rival KTM 690 SMCR and its Swedish counterpart Husqvarna 701 Supermoto along with GasGas SM700.

Ducati’s new 659cc single-cylinder engine features squarish proportions. Hence the name Superquadro Mono. Lightness and compactness were among Ducati’s primary objectives. It features tech like horizontal cylinders and Desmodromic valve operation, 116mm piston from 1299 Panigale’s V-twin motor.

All of these have allowed Ducati’s new 659cc single-cylinder engine to eke out a peak power output of 77.5 bhp at 9,750 RPM. The engine redlines all the way to 10,250 RPM. With a track-only Termignoni exhaust, peak power can go till 84.5 bhp as well. These power figures can easily dwarf rival single-cylinder machines.

Hardware and componentry

A lighter engine is mated to a lighter frame to keep the overall weight low. Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes equipped with a steel trellis frame that only weighs 7.2 kg. With rest of the componentry on board, Hypermotard 698 Mono weighs 151 kg dry and 162 kg with a full tank. Low weight ensures a high power-to-weight ratio too.

Overall appeal and stance of the motorcycle are quintessentially Hypermotard but shrunk to slightly smaller proportions. Up front, we can see a handsome headlight unit with fang-like LED DRLs along with a functional beak, LED turn indicators and knuckle guards. Suspension duties are handled by Marzocchi 45mm fully adjustable USD telescopic forks with 215 mm travel and a Sachs rear mono-shock unit with 240 mm travel.

17-inch cast alloy wheels get 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres from Pirelli. These are Diablo Rosso IV, known for their grip, traction and track performance. Dropping anchor on Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is Brembo’s hardware with M4.32 calipers at the front biting into a single 330 mm disc and at the rear, there is a single 240 mm disc.

The bike even gets Ducati’s extensive rider aids with an advanced IMU. These include launch control, engine brake control, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, 4-level ABS, cornering ABS along with wheelie assist function on optional Ducati Performance software patch. There is a bi-directional quick-shifter and a 3.8-inch TFT dashboard as well.

There will be another version of Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono for riders with a restricted license in select markets. This version will pack a friendlier 43.5 bhp and 49 Nm.