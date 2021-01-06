Ducati India To Launch 12 New Motorcycles In 2021 – Scrambler, Multistrada, Monster

Ducati India plans to have launches in every quarter of this calendar year

Ducati India has announced a comprehensive product onslaught in 2021 which will kick start with the updated Scrambler Icon. Bookings for the 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon and Icon dark are open across the country for INR 50,000. In a bid to engage its Indian clientele, the Italian marque will also be conducting various activities throughout the calendar year including DRE Dream Tour, DRE Safety, offroad days, track days and personalized racetrack training sessions.

Ducati India’s 2021 plans

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon is now compliant with BS6 emission norms finally. The company says that the COVID situation has caused delays but it still managed to launch the BS6 versions of Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro and Multistrada 950 S.

Moving forward, the first quarter of 2021 will witness the launch of BS6 compliant Scrambler Icon, Diavel and XDiavel. The all-new Ducati Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4 and Panigale V4 are arriving in second quarter of this calendar year. Second half of 2021 is reserved for naked bike onslaught with the new generation Monster, Supersport 950 and Hypermotard 950 RVE in the pipeline. The Scrambler range will be augmented by the introduction of 1100 Dark Pro, Night Shift and Desert Sled editions.

2021 is set to be one of the most exciting years in recent times for Ducati not only in India but also globally as it just unveiled highly anticipated new gen Mutlitstrada and Monster motorcycles towards the end of 2020.

2021 Ducati Monster

Just like the Multistrada, the new Monster is also boasts of massive improvement in every single aspect. The street fighter features an all-new design which retains the Monster DNA, a new chassis and an array of lightweighting measures which make the bike 18 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Power comes from a new 937 cc 11-degree Testastretta L-Twin liquid-cooled engine which produces a healthy 111 hp and 93 Nm of torque. The valve clearance service interval, called the Desmo service, stands at 30,000 km. The motorcycle gets a wide array of electronic gadgetry including a new colour TFT display.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4

With the all-new GranTurismo V4 1,158 cc engine, the new Multistrada aims to become the new benchmark in the adventure tourer segment. In addition to a technically advanced motor, the Italian tourer also packs in best-in-class equipment and segment-fist features.

Highlights include the radar-based rider assistance systems which include adaptive cruise control, rear collision warning and blind spot detection. The system is designed to work safely taking into account the vehicle’s orientation data from IMU.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4‘s tech-laden motor is good for 170 hp and 125 Nm of torque. Expect the new motorcycle to be priced upwards of INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has a service interval of 60,000 km, longest in the motorcycle industry.