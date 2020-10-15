Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine For New Multistrada Unveiled

The Ducati V4 Granturismo gets cylinder bank cut-off technology which enables better thermal comfort and improves fuel efficiency

In a build-up to the world premiere of the all-new Ducati Multistrada adventure tourer on November 4th, the Italian sportsbike manufacturer has unveiled the motorcycle’s new Grantrusimo V4 engine. The tech laden engine is aimed at revolutionizing the long distance touring sector with with its smooth operation and record breaking maintenance interval.

Ducati V4 Granturismo

Displacing 1,158 cc, the new Ducati V4 Granturismo is tuned to produce 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. The impressive performance comes with Euro 5 emission compliance. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional Quickshifter.

Ducati has worked intensely on making the new V4 motor as light and compact as possible. At 66.7 kg, the Granturismo mill is 1.2 kg lighter than the outgoing L-twin Testastretta 1260 engine.

This was achieved by means of in-depth expertise in the fields of materials, treatments and technical solutions based on Ducati’s popular Desmodromic system. With an introduction of spring valve return system, Ducati claims that the motor has a impressively long maintenance interval of 60,000 km!

Smaller than its predecessor

In terms of dimension, despite having two additional cylinders and associated components, the Ducati V4 Granturismo is 85 mm shorter and 95 mm lower than the current 1260 L-Twin unit and is only 20 mm wider.

The compact dimensions has allowed Ducati engineers to locate the motor in the frame more centrally than before to arrive at an optimal location for the motorcycle’s center of gravity. This should make the next generation Multistrada noticeably more dynamic than its already sport predecessor.

Motosports-derived technologies

The Ducati V4 Granturismo benefits from two motorsports-derived technologies including the counter rotating crankshaft which is claimed to improve the motorcycle’s handling and agility, and Twin Pulse technology which enables best possible and manageable power delivery at all engine speeds.

Also, in a bid to keep the heat from the V4 unit bothering the rider, the motor’s rear bank of cylinders are cut off when the engine is idling. This also improves the fuel efficiency.

2021 Ducati Multistrada

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 will be aiming to set a new benchmark in the adventure tourer segment with its Granturismo heart and modern radar-based rider aid systems like adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and rear collision warning. More details of the motorcycle will be revealed on November 4.