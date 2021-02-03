Earth Energy Launches New Electric Scooter, Motorcycles – Price From Rs 92k

Indian EV startup, Earth Energy has launched three new electric vehicles today – 2 motorcycles and 1 scooter

The Indian automotive sector is on the brink of transition to more environmentally friendly means of travel. Buyers in India are eager to adopt this move and a recent survey conducted revealed that with appropriate infrastructure in place, 90 percent car owners would be willing to transition to electric vehicles.

However, it is still a long way to go and as on date, the EV market penetration is at only 1 percent of total vehicle sales in India. But that has not stopped new OEMs to launch their products in the EV space. Today, Mumbai based startup Earth Energy, a forerunner in the electric vehicle industry in India has announced 3 new electric vehicles.

Specs And Range

Earth Energy Glyde+ electric scooter is powered by a 2.4W electric motor that offers a top speed of 60km/h. Range is 100 kms on full charge. Power output is 2.4 kW (3.26 hp) while torque is 26 Nm. It is priced at Rs 92,000 and is a rival to the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.

Evolve Z electric motor with its sporty vibe supports 96 AH/ Li-ion Battery and range of 100km. It has a top speed of 95 kmph. Max power output is 5.3 kW (7.2 hp) while peak torque output is 56 Nm. It is priced at Rs 1.3 lakhs and will rival the likes Revolt RV300.

Top of the line, Evolve R is the most powerful with max power at 12.5 kW (17 PS), peak torque is 54 Nm. It has a top speed of 110 kmph and a range of 100 kms on single charge. Charging time for all 3 EVs is 2.5 hours while 0-80% charging is achieved in 40 minutes via fast charging. It is priced at Rs 1.42 lahks.

Features on offer

The entire range inculcates an automatic headlight enabled feature for switching effortlessly during night and day time and an LCD display which will help riders to see in dark and light mode, Battery SOC, real-time range and TBT (turnabout time) navigation, etc. All 3 are offered in 3 colours of – Marshal grey, jet black, and white.

Mr. Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever.”

Smart in True Sense

All new electric vehicles launched today by Earth Energy, come with advanced features called Smart in True Sense. The company claims that this is first in technology. This is basically internet connected feature app.

This tech helps the rider to keep live navigation status, incoming calls/messages alert, trip history, and current destination on-screen for the confidence-inducing uninterrupted ride. The app also allows the third party usage model for food delivery agents. The entire order mapping can be easily done on the display screen itself.

Earth Energy, a subsidiary of Dubai-based parent company Grushie Energy Private Limited, incepted in 2017, is headquartered at Mumbai and has it R&D center based in the outskirts of the city. The company has established a 7000 sq ft R&D setup in Vasai, Mumbai, and produces Li-on battery packs in-house.

The company portfolio also comprises cargo vans, garbage collection vans, school buses and electric two wheelers. Earth Energy has also developed autonomous vehicle drivetrains for global markets. Earth Energy also claims that the company had raised investments from private investors and has been a part of SmartCity Dubai Accelerator Program in 2018.

Greenfield Plant in Maharashtra

The company plans for 96 percent localization and production of 4,500 units of both commercial and noncommercial electric vehicles this year. Even as no details of investment have been revealed, the company is also in advanced states of setting up a Greenfield plant in Maharashtra with annual capacity of 65,000 units. The company also plans manufacture of batteries which could be priced competitively. Every vehicle developed by Earth Energy is compliant with all public charging stations set up by the Government or private companies.

‘Make in India Initiative

The company uses Indian original equipment manufacturers products for its power solutions and components for its EVs. True to the ‘Make in India’ initiative put forth by the Government of India, the company uses Indian original equipment manufacturers products for both power solutions and EV components.

Rushi Shenghani, Founder, Earth Energy Electric Vehicle has stated that the company will price each of these upcoming vehicles very efficiently and offer customers various buying options so as to make the transition to EVs easy and comfortable. Company claims 96% localization of their EVs.