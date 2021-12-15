EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.4 L – Official TVC

EeVe Soul electric scooter delivers a range of 120 kms range in Eco mode – In this mode top speed of 40 km/h

Odisha based electric two wheeler makers, EeVe India, owned by the Bharat Group, announced launch of a new high-speed e-scooter called EeVe Soul. This is the company’s flagship model that will hit roads from this New Year. It is priced from Rs 1.4 lakh.

EeVe Soul comes in with features such as LED DRLs, GPS navigation, IoT facilities and a USB port. It also gets an anti-theft locking system with geo tagging, geo fencing and reverse mode. EeVe’s new electric scooter has recently received approval from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Features also include a keyless system and central braking while the new Soul e-scooter rides in alloy wheels fitted with 90 section 12-inch tubeless tyres. Disc brakes and CBS (combined braking system) are also offered. Suspension is handled via telescopic suspension in the front and four step adjustable suspension at the rear.

EeVe Soul – Charging, Range, Top Speed

The EeVe Soul electric scooter gets a 1200W Bosch motor with a lithium Ferrous Phosphate swappable and detachable battery. The range varies from 120 kms in first or Eco Mode with a top speed of 40 km/h and then on dips in range in second and third mode with a top speed of 50 km/h and 60 km/h respectively.

The battery packs are located in the underseat space, instead of the floor board. They are removable and swappable. Charging is via a regular home/office charger taking around 3-4 hours for a complete charge. EeVe Soul comes in with a 3 year standard warranty.

Apart from the newly launched Eeve Soul, the company also sells EeVe Xeniaa. This is the most expensive among scooters in the company lineup with a price tag of Rs 81,900.The other e-scooters include 4U, Wind, Your and Ahava, priced from Rs 51,900 to Rs 70,900. None of EeVe electric scooters qualify for FAME II subsidy from the government due to the fact that their entire line-up consists of slow-speed scooters with top speed capped at 25 km/h.

Investment Plans

Along with launch of this flagship electric scooter, EeVe has announced extensive plans. Investments to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore is planned over next two years with production capacities to be increased from 3 lakh units to 5 lakh units per annum. Sales targets are set at 50,000 units over next couple of years with an aim to hold a 10 percent market share in electric two wheeler segment.

The company has also set up 150 dealerships and 300 sub-dealerships across India and plans launch of new products, setting up of charging infrastructure and expansion of sales networks. Over past two years, the company has clocked cumulative sales of over 12,000 units. In the current financial year, sales stood at 6,000 units till November 2021 and target is set for another 6,000 units by March 2022.