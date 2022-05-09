New Eicher PRIMA G3 Tractor Range Launched – For Next Gen Farmers

Eicher PRIMA G3 launch, a premium tractor range for next-gen Indian farmers

TAFE Eicher PRIMA G3 Series, all new range of premium tractors are here. The launch addresses new-age Indian farmer needs. This includes style, substance and solidity. Eicher PRIMA G3 tractors are available in the 40 – 60 hp range. The product line-up brings together styling, progressive technology and comfort built.

New PRIMA G3 sports an aerodynamic hood. Alongwith upping style elements, it proves to be an easy access to the engine given the one-touch front-open, single piece bonnet. Front grille features high intensity 3D cooling tech, and wrap-around headlamps. The digi NXT dashboard placement makes for higher cross air flow, and long hours of continuous operation. Steering wheel features a spinner knob for effortless control.

Eicher PRIMA G3 Tractor – liquid cooled engine

Replete with customer-centric tech, Eicher PRIMA G3 range are high torque offerings. The Fuel Saver (HT-FS) liquid cooled engine makes for greater efficiency. This in turn accentuates higher productivity and savings where fuel costs are concerned.

CombiTorq Transmission is a perfect fit. Its transaxle delivers max power, torque and productivity. Multispeed PTO has a range of 4 different modes. Such a range makes PRIMA G3 compatible with multiple agricultural and commercial applications.

Operator comfort is optimised. The ergonomic Comfy Luxe seating is elevated aptly. This provides a clear all-around view for confident manoeuvring. The spacious flooring platform makes it a comfortable operating environment. Lead Me Home feature creates an illuminated path at night for improved safety and convenience.

Helping Next Gen Indian Farmers Grow

Farming in India is an ever evolving process. In recent times, growth has widened the scope of tractor businesses. Customer requirements are focused on reliability, ruggedness and versatility, whether in agriculture, and/or commercial space.

PRIMA G3, gives modern day Indian farmers improved scope of productivity through product value proposition. Current market needs to address tech based farming operations, and agri-tech solutions. Which in turn must maximise returns from farming businesses. PRIMA G3 is designed to ‘revolutionize agriculture’.

Sandeep Sinha, CEO – TAFE said , “We are delighted to launch the new PRIMA G3 series with a world-class styling and international technology, that offers premium automotive excellence in style, fit and finish, and robust build quality. The Eicher PRIMA G3 is a reflection of Eicher’s hallmark durability and reliability. The PRIMA G3 is equipped with ergonomic operator stations, new steering controls for a comfortable, safe and long hours of productive use. We will ensure that our customers have easy access to the new Eicher PRIMA G3 series.”