Ampere Electric Scooter Dealer Network Increases To 350 In India

With its sight set on growth, Ampere Electric now caters to customers from across 500+ touchpoints

Ampere continues to expand its reach into newer markets and geographies. To meet these goals, the company is committed to reduce risks of its business with active screening process for new entrepreneurs, strict guidelines of third party channel partners and breakthrough technology-based products across electric vehicle segments.

Ampere Electric has set its goals at 500 customer touch points across India. Currently, the company reaches its customers through 350 electric two wheeler dealerships, and 165 dealerships in e-rickshaw segment.

A series of initiatives and policy announcements by various state governments have led to the launch and expansion of new players in the e-scooter space. Some states have announced subsidies for electric scooters, while others are focused on developing their own outlines that power EV growth.

Committed to stakeholders

The company has always thought about future business growth in the long run. Having its own factory and manufacturing unit dedicated to scooters and rickshaws which makes the manufacturer self reliant.

Not only can they cater to the needs of domestic market, with a growing number of Indian companies catering to overseas markets, Ampere too could expand on such business opportunities. Further as an outcome of this, its distributor and large dealer network is already in the process of making necessary expansion to their business model as they seek to bring more business opportunities. Ampere strives to provide the right products and services at the right price for customers.

Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2 & 3-Wheeler), Ampere Electric, said, “With expanding footprint, superior online and offline customer experience, host of financing tie-ups, and customer friendly schemes. We are happily building strong assurance and peace of mind amongst the e-scooter buyers, B2B buyers and channel investors across the nation. We will continue to design & deliver complete lifecycle support for our stakeholders.”

Gaining market share

Ampere is keen on bulk orders from a wide range of corporate bodies, educational institutes and even government organizations. Ensuring market growth from B2B buyers. In addition to these developments, major e-scooter firms have announced new commitments to affordable pricing as a way of gaining market share.

One of the most well-known factors contributing to the popularity and success of Ampere e-scooters is their affordability. This is due in large part to the notable reduction in prices that was enabled by state subsidies on electric vehicles as well as attractive low cost customized financing options. Ease of availability of Ampere e-scooters helps contribute to their popularity with consumers.