Electric Car Sales April 2023 – Tata, Mahindra, MG, BYD, Hyundai, Kia

According to FADA Research, electric vehicle penetration in PV segment stood at 2.1% last month as opposed to 2.6% in March 2023

Tata Motors took the lead again in April 2023. The company sold 4,392 units last month. When compared to 1,817 units sold a year ago and 7,137 units a month before, Tata Motors witnessed a staggering 141.72% YoY growth and a 38.46% MoM decline. Tata’s market share in April 2023 is 75.2%, down from 83.31% in March 2023.

Volume growth YoY stood at 2,575 units and Tata lost 2,745 units MoM in volume. With XUV400 deliveries commenced, Mahindra sold 505 electric vehicles last month. This accounted for an astonishing 3784% YoY growth and 113.04% MoM growth (both highest in this list). Volume gain stood at 492 units YoY and 268 units MoM.

MG sold 335 units of ZS EV last month and with Comet, sales numbers are likely to grow considerably. MG registered 36.73% YoY growth, but a 32.19% MoM decline. PSA Automobiles (Indian entity of Stellantis’ PSA) sold 229 Citroen eC3 last month. Sales are thriving as it registers 36.73% MoM growth as opposed to 202 units sold a month before. This accounts for volume growth of 27 units MoM.

e6 and Atto 3 combined, BYD sold 154 units and registered 633% YoY growth as opposed to 21 units sold a year ago and 45.20% MoM decline in numbers as opposed to 281 units sold in March 2023. BMW has three EVs on sale in India including i4, iX, and i7.

Together, BMW sold 60 EVs last month and saw 252.94% YoY growth and 17.65% MoM growth. Hyundai sold 51 units of the Ioniq 5 and Kona EV. The company registered 121.74% YoY growth and 10.87% MoM growth too. Hyundai is testing an electric version of Creta too.

Kia currently has just EV6 on sale in India. It clocked 34 units last month and witnessed 70% MoM growth as opposed to 20 units sold a month before. Just like Kia, Volvo has one EV on offer too, which is XC40 Recharge. It sold 34 units and saw sales dip by 26% MoM.

Total of 5,834 EVs were sold in India last month

Mercedes-Benz has four electric vehicles on offer in India. EQB, EQC, EQS and AMG EQS. Together, they sold 27 units. Numbers grew by 145.45% YoY but dipped by 6.90% MoM. Other brands combined, sold 13 units accounting for 87.62% YoY decline and 43.48% MoM decline.

In total, 5,834 EVs were sold in India in April 2023. As opposed to 2,252 units sold in April 2022 and 8,566 units sold in March 2023, this segment saw 159.06% YoY growth and 31.89% MoM growth. EV penetration in the PV segment stood at 2.1%, down from 2.6% in March 2023.