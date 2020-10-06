Top Selling Electric Cars Sep 2020 – Tata Nexon EV Leads With 61% MS

Electric cars have a few takers in India as of now, however, their numbers has increased over a period of time

While electric vehicles (EVs) might still not have that kind of command of Indian roads, their strength has been on the increase in recent times. Apart from various -scooter models that have come up recently, the limited options in the passenger vehicle segment have been met with decent responses.

Tata Nexon EV- Leader of the pack

Among them, Tata Nexon EV has received the best response from consumers as it registered 303 units sold in September 2020. This is the first time Nexon EV sales in a month has crossed the 300 mark.

It is also the highest number of EV units sold of a particular brand in a month this fiscal year. Its cumulative figure stands at 1,151 units in the current fiscal year starting from April this year. The Nexon EV bettered its record by 7 units sold in August 2020 and as for the market share, it occupies a total of 61.4 percent of EV market in India.

MG ZS EV shows decent numbers

MG ZS EV comes second in the list with 127 units sold last month as compared to 119 and 85 units sold in August and July this year. In the current fiscal year, MG Motor has retailed a total of 514 units of ZS EV and commands 27.4 percent of EV market share in India.

MG Motor has expanded wings as the ZS EV will now be available in ten more cities across India. These places include Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, Indore and Vishakapatnam. The electric crossover was launched earlier in January this year in five cities initially which has now expanded to 21 cities cumulatively across the country.

Others lag behind

Hyundai Kona is the next in line with just 29 units of it being sold in the past month. The electric crossover from the Korean brand has not had many takers this year with its cumulative sales this fiscal year accounting for 100 units. It occupies a market share of 5.3 percent in India.

Similar is the case with Tata Tigor EV which also has registered sales of just 100 units this fiscal year and accounts for 5.3 percent of India passenger EV sales. However, unlike Hyundai Kona, which is available in the open market for general public, Tigor EV is only available to fleet and cab operators in select cities.

Mahindra e-Verito, on the other hand, is facing a sort of existential crisis as it registered just two units sold last month. Its total sales this fiscal year stands at a dismal nine units with a market share of just 0.5 percent.

Future of EV market in India

Although the overall EV volume is way below the expected level, we have to understand that EV market in India is still at a nascent stage in India and would take time to gain some pace. It also requires added infrastructure such as charging stations and battery disposal units to support EVs. Hopefully, in coming future, these issues will be sorted out and more EVs can be seen on Indian roads. Also Read – Top 10 Cars In Sep 2020