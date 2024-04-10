Electric Motorcycle With 8 Lakh Kms Warranty – New Benchmark in eMobility

A warranty of 8 lakh kms for a duration of 8 years is the highest being offered on any electric two wheeler thus setting new standards in EV ownership

Ultraviolette Automotive, a trendsetter in both electric vehicle platforms and battery technology, has announced extended warranty on their flagship electric motorcycle F77. This warranty sets new standards in the industry as it is something that has yet to be experienced in the electric two wheeler arena.

Industry First, Segment First Ultraviolette 8 lakh km Warranty Package

Encompassing an impressive 3 to 8 years and 60,000 to 8 lakh kms, this warranty structure involves 3 separate packages – UV Care, UV Care+ and UV Care Max and is exclusively offered for existing F77 model owners only both within the country and in global markets.

This global first 8 year warranty package being offered by Ultraviolette on the F77 electric motorcycle sees the km coverage on UV Care and UV Care+ doubled under the new warranty structure. Under UV Care, the earlier 3 year warranty was for 30,000 kms which is now extended to 60,000 kms on the Original trim.

UV Care+ includes a 5 year warranty extended from an earlier 50,000 kms to 1 lakh kms on the F77 Recon trim. Setting itself apart is the UV Care Max pack being offered by Ultraviolette which offers an 8 year warranty with range extended from 1 lakh kms to 8 lakh kms on the Recon variant.

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO and Co-Founder, Ultraviolette, stated, “Being the global pioneer in battery technology and offering an extensive warranty is a testament to Ultraviolette’s commitment to revolutionizing the electric mobility landscape. The introduction of the new warranty structure for battery and drivetrain is underpinned by rigorous efforts in battery engineering, including meticulous validation processes spanning five levels of safety, and future-ready battery technology. Ultraviolette’s extended warranty reaffirms the uncompromising quality and reliability of our electric motorcycles.”

Ultraviolette F77 – 307 kms on IDC Range

Ultraviolette’s latest battery and drivetrain warranty framework is validated by a remarkable achievement: one of the F77 test motorcycles has surpassed 100,000 kilometers while maintaining over 95 percent of its initial rated capacity. Recent assessments conducted at ARAI further underline this feat, with the same motorcycle demonstrating an exceptional IDC range of 304 kilometers on a single charge.

This not only underscores the durability of the F77 but also underscores Ultraviolette’s dedication to surpassing customer expectations. Noteworthy is the fact that during its on-road durability testing, this motorcycle has generated fuel savings worth INR 441,000.

F77 can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 150 km/h, powered by a motor that offers 30.2 kWh power and 100 Nm torque. An updated and faster version of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is expected to be launched on April 24, 2024. Where features are concerned, it could borrow some from the F99 which was showcased at the EICMA 2023 Show. As on date, the Ultraviolette F77 is priced between Rs 3.80 – 4.55 lakh while we can expect the faster version to come in at a significantly higher price.