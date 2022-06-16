Ampere Electric Scooter Records 50k Production Milestone At TN Plant

Electric two wheeler manufacturers continue to join the marketplace as they target sales growth by the end of the decade

Electric 2W manufacturers are quite literally functioning with all eyes on them. And though fairly new in the marketplace, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with updates. There’s simply too much happening. For starters, the marketplace is now interspersed with an increasing number of e2W manufacturers, way more than long known market stalwarts.

And not all sales reports are easy to access. So, while sales continue to increase, it’s difficult to know the real size of the market given the many directions that are being followed simultaneously. The low speed e2W market requires no registration or driving license, and sales are difficult to track. The volume game is projected to continually see a larger share of e2Ws.

Ampere 50k units production

The Greaves Electric Mobility company achieved its 50k milestone at the Tamil Nadu plant assembly. This momentous achievement the company attributes to a ‘conscious shift of consumers towards sustainable and affordable electric mobility’. Positive sentiment is further boosted with increased product awareness. Alongside awareness, most have their eyes on increasing fuel prices on a regular basis.

For Ampere, the Ranipet EV manufacturing plant plays an important role in redefining the Indian transportation landscape. With focus on an affordable and sustainable ecosystem in regard to last-mile mobility, electric scooters are now an important conversation and conversion starter.

e2W target of 30 percent by 2030

A recent investment by Abdul Latif Jameel in Greaves Electric Mobility drives the company’s EV tech advancement. Short term focus for e2W manufacturers is to get a sizeable chunk of the country’s target set at 30 percent by 2030.

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) manufactures Ampere electric two-wheelers, and three-wheeler vehicles (E-Auto and E-Rickshaw). The latter under ELE and Teja mobility brands. Ampere has a growing presence in both the B2C and B2B segments.

Green mobility incentives

Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Our EV megasite was developed with the intent of accelerating the ecologically-virtuous cycle that our planet deserves, and it is incredible that we have reached the 50,000 mark. Owing to the increased customer awareness, preference for green mobility and a host of incentives offered by different states, we have hit the inflection point for EVs to take off and are optimistic about mass EV adoption in the country.

We are extremely proud of the workforce at our Ranipet facility – which consists of over 70% women – for their enormous contribution in achieving this great milestone through their hard work and dedication.”