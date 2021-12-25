Electric Scooter Vs Petrol 125cc Scooter – Ather Shares Cost Comparison

Even though initial cost of electric vehicles are higher than conventional IC powered-vehicles, running cost of EVs are much lower

The electric mobility revolution has surely grown big in global markets in the last couple of years, especially in the two-wheeler segment. One major player in this segment that has been able to create a mark on Indian consumers in recent times is Ather Energy.

The Bengaluru-based EV startup currently has two products in its portfolio- 450 Plus and 450X. Both models are attractive offerings when it comes to battery-powered scooters. Despite rise in popularity of electric scooters, their volume is still far behind conventional IC engine-powered scooters.

One major reason is range anxiety which still looms significantly in the minds of the masses. The other criteria is the cost of ownership since EVs are generally more expensive than similarly specced petrol scooters. However, Ather Energy has shared some data which compares cost of ownership between its e-scooters with that of an average 125cc scooter.

Electric Scooter Vs Petrol 125cc Scooter – Cost of ownership

On-road cost of 450 Plus and 450X stands at Rs 1,27,916 and Rs 1,46,926 respectively whereas the on-road cost of a 125cc petrol scooter has been considered Rs 1,07,651 as an average. Below is a detailed cost of ownership comparison between Ather electric scooters and petrol 125cc scooters for 2021.

For the e-scooter siblings, the riding cost for three years adds up to Rs 26,806 and Rs 26,311 for 450 Plus and 450X respectively. Therefore, the total cost of ownership for the first three years adds up to Rs 1,59,927 and Rs 1,78,230 respectively.

Ather says, for a 125cc petrol scooter, riding cost for three years stands at Rs 74,613 which leads to a total cost of ownership for the first three years at Rs 1,82,264. The running cost per kilometer for a 125cc scooter is the highest at Rs 3.83. On the other hand, 450 Plus and 450X have a running cost of Rs 1.37 and Rs 1.35 per kilometer for three years.

The gap between battery-powered and petrol-powered scooters further widens when a 5-year cost of ownership is considered. In this respect, 450 Plus and 450X add up to Rs 1,76,198 and Rs 1,94,004 respectively. Whereas, a consumer would have to shell out an average of Rs 2,35,496 for the first five years. Cost per kilometer for a 125cc petrol scooter stands at Rs 3.93 much higher than its battery-powered counterparts.

Petrol or electric scooter – Which one to buy?

Though the table shared by Ather shows that their electric scooter is lot more beneficial over a longer period, one has to consider things like charging time for electric scooter, cost of battery replacement, resale value etc. Other factor is that majority of petrol scooters sold in India are in the 110cc range. Activa, Jupiter are the two best sellers in this segment. And their 110cc versions are lot cheaper than the 125cc versions.

Once we consider these factors, petrol scooters look more appealing to a larger audience for now. With time, when battery costs go down, range increases, the scale will start tipping more and more in the favour of electric scooters.

Ather 450X, 450 Plus- Specs

Ather 450 Plus is powered by a 3.3kW motor which generates a peak output of 5.4kW (7.2bhp) and 22Nm of torque. On the other hand, 450X is powered by the same 3.3kW motor which produces a slightly higher peak output of 6kW (8.04bhp) and 26Nm. 450X also offers a larger battery which provides a range of 85km on a single charge as opposed to a 70km range in 450 Plus on a single charge.