EV-First Eicher Truck debuts at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Eicher Trucks and Buses Unveils Electric Commercial Vehicle at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles, has taken a significant leap into the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) segment with the global unveiling of its EV-First Eicher Truck at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The Pro Business Pro Planet range, spanning from 2T to 3.5T GVW, is poised to revolutionize city and near-city distribution, transforming last-mile logistics.

Entering New Frontiers

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, highlighted the strategic move into the SCV segment, stating, “As India grows in the Amrit Kaal, the SCV segment will be driven by rapid urbanization, booming e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke distribution. Our upcoming range will play a pivotal role in this transformation with its Pro Business, Pro Planet approach.”

The electric variant of the SCV is slated for customer trials in April 2024, and commercial rollout is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025. Emphasizing their commitment to sustainability, Eicher will initially introduce the electric model, progressively expanding into clean CNG and diesel variants. The vehicle is designed and developed in India, reflecting the brand’s alignment with the Make in India initiative, and will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art facility in Bhopal.

Aggarwal added, “Eicher has a track record of delivering energy-efficient trucks, and with this announcement, we reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions crucial for India’s sustainable growth in the coming years.”

To ensure an unparalleled aftermarket experience, all Eicher vehicles will feature 100% connectivity through the innovative Uptime Centre. This advanced system utilizes AI for remote diagnostics, minimizing downtime and enhancing efficiency. Integrated with ‘My Eicher’ fleet management, the trucks will deliver valuable performance insights.

Green Mobility Priority – Made in India

The extensive service network comprises 850+ touchpoints, including 425+ authorized service centers and 8000+ retail centers. Additionally, ‘Eicher Site Support’ at 240+ locations will offer seamless assistance. Eicher remains committed to comprehensive truck support, providing training, ensuring prompt parts delivery, and facilitating convenient annual maintenance contracts.

Eicher’s entry into the SCV segment and the launch of the EV-First Eicher Truck mark a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable and technologically advanced transportation solutions. As the global automotive industry continues to evolve, Eicher is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and environmental consciousness.