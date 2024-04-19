Exter Owners Share Impressive Mileage Figures – Crazy 33 KM With CNG

With its optimal combo of peppy performance and high fuel efficiency, Hyundai Exter has emerged as a popular choice in sub-4-meter SUV segment

Launched in July 2023, Hyundai Exter primarily rivals the Tata Punch. Right from start, Exter has delighted users with its robust performance across both city streets and highways. Just like any other Hyundai car, Exter also offers a comprehensive range of features.

Exter owners share real-world mileage

According to Exter (petrol) owner Durai Anand, he is getting an average mileage of 17 km/L after 1,300 km. This is when the AC is turned on all the time. Half of Anand’s travel has been on highways, whereas the rest in a city environment with moderate traffic. Another Exter owner Deepak Rai reports that he got 33 km/L in CNG on the highway with the AC off. When the AC was in use, Exter CNG delivered 30 km/L. When running on petrol, the mileage was 17+ on the highway.

These real-world mileage numbers are quite impressive and could be a key reason for Exter’s growing popularity. Exter currently has a market share of around 8% in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. Various other Exter owners have shared screenshots of their trip-wise mileage numbers. For Exter petrol variants, it is evident that average real-world mileage is around 20 km/L. For Exter CNG, the number is around 30 km/L.

Tips from owners

With fuel-efficient driving practices, Hyundai Exter owners can improve their mileage numbers. For example, maintaining the recommended tyre pressure is a must. It will reduce rolling resistance, which in turn will increase mileage. Tyre pressure monitoring system is available with select variants of Exter. It makes it easier for users to track and maintain the recommended tyre pressure. Users should also learn to drive smoothly and avoid aggressive acceleration and braking.

Another way to improve fuel efficiency is to switch off the engine when the car is idling for extended periods. It can occur at a busy traffic signal, rail crossings, traffic jam situations, etc. Higher variants of Exter are equipped with push button start/stop feature.

Exter also has cruise control, which is another great way to improve fuel efficiency across highways. A bit of planning can also help improve fuel efficiency. For example, users can access Google Maps to avoid routes with heavy traffic. Exter makes it possible, as it has on-board navigation. This is a segment-first feature.

Programmed for high mileage

Exter has various features that help improve fuel efficiency. For example, it has an aerodynamic profile that reduces drag. Exter utilizes a lightweight chassis that contributes to increased fuel efficiency.

The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine powering Exter is designed for enhanced fuel efficiency. It has transmission choices of 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. For max fuel efficiency, users can choose the Bi-fuel powertrain option. Exter CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.