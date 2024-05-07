Exter SUV Driven Through Hills and Ghats – Owner Calls It A Rockstar

Hyundai Exter has been designed as a versatile SUV that effortlessly handles both everyday commutes and explorations beyond city limits

With its dynamic street presence, comprehensive range of premium features, advanced safety kit, peppy performance and high fuel efficiency, Hyundai Exter has emerged as a popular choice in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. The SUV primarily rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Exter in the hills – Owner shares experience

High altitude locations are one of the best ways to test a vehicle’s performance. Test mules are regularly spotted across mountainous regions such as Leh Ladakh. Multiple Exter owners have now shared details about driving their brand-new SUV to various hilly terrains of India. From Munnar in Kerala, to Darjeeling in West Bengal, Exter owners are sharing their exciting journey on social media.

Owner of Exter (SXO Manual variant), Asmita Banerjee said that they got the car delivered on 21st March. The next day being a Friday, it was probably the perfect time to take Exter out on a weekend trip. While the compact size of the SUV may create some doubts, the owner was pleasantly surprised with Exter’s amazing driving experience in the hills.

The owner’s post on social media reads “It’s not an Exter… It’s a Rockstar”. Darjeeling is known for its rugged terrain, dotted with steep inclines at many places. Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 83 PS and 113.8 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. The powertrain is designed to deliver robust performance across diverse conditions.

Exter’s support system for tackling hilly terrains

Along with a capable engine, driver skills also matter when it comes to negotiating hilly regions such as Darjeeling. Exter has a number of features that can make it easier to drive through challenging terrain. For example, Exter has segment-first hill start assist control. This feature can be useful across hilly regions.

Negotiating sharp turns becomes easier with Hyundai Exter’s power steering. Exploring new locations is possible with turn-by-turn navigation available with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. OTA updates are available for map and infotainment. Exter is equipped with robust shock absorbers that can effortlessly tackle rough patches along the journey.

Exter’s compact size is advantageous across both city streets with heavy traffic and hilly areas that have narrow paths and tight turns. The SUV is 3,815 mm long, 1,710 mm wide and 1,631 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,450 mm. Users also benefit from Exter’s high fuel efficiency of around 20 km/L with the petrol engine. With CNG, the mileage increases to around 30 km/L.

From the owner’s perspective, it is evident that Exter can work as a gateway to adventure in addition to everyday commutes. Whether navigating through bustling city streets or conquering mountain roads, Exter seems ready for every challenge.