Festive Discounts November 2023 On Hatchbacks – Altroz, Baleno, i20, C3

Leading automakers have announced attractive festive discounts and benefits ranging from Rs 25,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh on various hatchbacks

It’s that time of the year again when buyers’ sentiments are at an all-time high to make car purchases. Also, to cash in on festive discounts. Several automakers in India are luring buyers with promotional offers, hefty discounts and exchange benefits along with special schemes for corporate buyers through the month of November 2023. Apart from boosting sales, it is also another way to clear inventories as automakers make way for new models in the coming year.

Though festive discounts are being offered across various segments – compact cars, sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs, here we give you a list of hatchbacks being offered at discounts and special benefits. These discounts may vary according to city and dealership and will also depend on availability of stocks.

1. Citroen C3 – Benefits up to Rs 1 lakh

The hatchback that comes in with the highest discount this festive season is the Citroen C3. Its discounts and benefits go upto Rs 1 lakh and are being offered across all variants. The C3 is presented in variants of Live, Feel and Shine with prices starting at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen C3 hatchback is powered by a 1.2 liter NA petrol and 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine to offer an efficient driving experience.

2. Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Benefits up to Rs 73,000

Higher discounts are being offered on the Celerio that goes upto Rs 73,000 depending on variant. The Celerio hatchback, sold via the company’s Arena showrooms, is currently priced from between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is presented in a 1.0 liter petrol and CNG engine options and is among the most fuel efficient cars in the country.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Benefits up to Rs 70,000

Also from the Maruti Suzuki and sold via Arena dealerships is the Alto K10 hatchback which is being offered at a festive discount of upto Rs 70,000. It is found to be particularly attractive to first time car buyers in the country and currently retails between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Alto K10 is presented in four variants, is based on the automaker’s Heartect platform, making the car safer than before while it is presented in petrol and CNG engine options.

4. Maruti Suzuki Ignis – Benefits up to Rs 65,000

The Ignis hatchback comes in with a festive discount of upto Rs 65,000 depending on variant. These benefits are applicable across the entire variant lineup that currently includes the Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, offered in MT and AMT versions. The Maruti Ignis is a spacious and fuel efficient hatchback that comes in compact dimensions and is retailed via the Nexa outlets.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Benefits up to Rs 58,000

The popular hatchback, Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets benefits upto Rs 58,000 through the ongoing festive season. It includes a cash discount, exchange benefit and corporate bonus which is presented on both its 1.0 liter and 1.2 liter engine options. This well-equipped compact hatchback, based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh.

6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Benefits up to Rs 55,000

The Baleno premium hatchback is also being offered with attractive cash discounts to the tune of Rs 55,000. Sold via the company’s exclusive NEXA dealerships, the Baleno is priced from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and offering the best in class interior space, ride quality and gets powered by a highly fuel efficient petrol engine with an AMT gearbox.

7. Hyundai i20 N Line – Benefits upto Rs 55,000

These festive discounts are being offered on the pre-facelift i20 N Line even as the 2023 i20 N Line was introduced in September 2023 with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These benefits are available across cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback rivals the Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz and is regaled for its styling and suspension while it is powered exclusively by a turbo powered petrol engine.

8. Renault Kwid – Benefits upto Rs 50,000

This 5 seater hatchback that is being offered at a discount of Rs 50,000 during the month of November 2023. Presented in a price range of Rs. 4.70 – 6.45 Lakh (ex-showroom) across 11 variants, the Renault Kwid was once a popular hatchback in India considering its high ground clearance and interior features, but sales have been lack luster in recent months.

9. Tata Tiago – Benefit upto Rs 40,000

Tata Motors is offering a Rs 40,000 benefit to buyers of the Tiago hatchback but exclusively on the CNG variant. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The Tiago is offered in five variants with prices starting at Rs. 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is regaled for its fuel efficiency while it also offers excelling ride and handling.

10. Tata Altroz – Benefit upto Rs 35,000

This premium hatchback that currently retails between Rs 6.60 – 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) is being offered at a discount of upto Rs 35,000. The Tata Altroz is presented in petrol, diesel and CNG options and stands apart as the only hatchback currently on sale in India with a diesel engine. Tata Altroz offers a total discount of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.