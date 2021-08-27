HomeCar NewsForce Gurkha Coming Soon To Rival Mahindra Thar - New Teaser Out

Force Gurkha Coming Soon To Rival Mahindra Thar – New Teaser Out

Ashwin Ram N P

Apart from three-door Gurkha, Force Motors is also developing a 5-door version of the compact off-roader

The new generation Force Gurkha made its maiden appearance at the last edition of Auto Expo held in 2020. Since then the compact off-roader has been awaited to launch at the market by adventure enthusiasts. Sadly, its launch has been delayed due to multiple reasons but primarily due to the pandemic caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, it seems Force is now almost ready to bring out the latest iteration of Gurkha in the coming few weeks. In the past couple of months, test mules of the upcoming Gurkha have been spotted on multiple occasions. The company also took to social media today, conceding that it will launch the new Gurkha soon.

Updated Exterior Styling

The new 2021 Gurkha looks very similar in design to its predecessor with subtle cosmetic variations over the latter. The SUV retains the signature rugged appeal synonymous with the Gurkha nameplate.

Upfront, it gets a new front grille flanked by retro-themed round headlamps with circular LED DRLs. It also receives new reprofiled front bumpers with new fog lamp housings. The SUV retains its boxy silhouette with upright pillars and a flat roofline. Also, adding to the SUV’s rugged appeal are thick body claddings around wheel arches and door panels.

The flared wheel arches are filled up with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels shod by thick profile tyres. A ‘Gurkha’ branding on the side further enhances its aesthetics.

At rear, the bumper and taillights have also been revised. Other exterior highlights include a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a heavy-duty roof carrier and a snorkel, most of which will be offered as optional accessories. The new Gurkha will also offer new colour schemes as options including dual-tone options with a blacked-out roof.

Features on offer

Interiors of the SUV will also wear a refreshed look with a relaid dashboard layout featuring a new touchscreen infotainment display. This unit will house Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. Other creature comforts expected are remote door locking, front power windows and manual air conditioning.

The new model focussed more on safety of passengers. The off-roader now complies with new safety standards made mandatory from October 2019. It receives an updated chassis and body shell leading to better occupant protection. Standard safety features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD are expected to be included.

Engine Specs

In its latest avatar, Gurkha will only be offered with a 2.6-litre diesel engine. This unit returns an output of 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

2021 Force Gurkha. Image – Planet 4×4

A more powerful 2.2-litre oil burner previously offered in its BS4 iteration could be included in the lineup at a later stage. It will also be offered with 4WD capabilities along with a low-range transfer case and manual differential locks. Once launched, it will rival the Mahindra Thar. With Thar having a long waiting period, it is likely some customers might shift to Gurkha.

