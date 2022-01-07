Force Gurkha Prices Increased By Rs 51,000 – Mahindra Thar Rival

Force Motors is expected to launch a new 5-door version of Gurkha later this year

In its revamped avatar, Gurkha has received some significant updates both inside and outside the cabin even though the SUV’s rugged and utilitarian appeal has been kept intact. It is often referred to as a ‘Desi Version’ of Mercedes Benz G-Wagon thanks to its boxy profile and excellent off-roading capabilities.

Some design highlights of Gurkha include LED headlamps with integrated circular DRLs, muscular bonnet and fenders, black front and rear bumpers, vertically stacked LED taillights, a tow hook, a roof rack, a snorkel and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. It is offered in five colour options- including Red, Green, White, Orange, and Grey.

Force Gurkha Prices Jan 2022

Price hikes at the start of a new year have become a norm in the past few years and the tradition continues this year. Like many vehicles, Force has also increased prices of Gurkha by Rs 51,000. This is the first price hike witnessed by the compact off-roader ever since it made its debut in the market a few months ago in a new avatar.

The new Gurkha is now offered at a price of Rs 14.10 lakh as opposed to Rs 13.59 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) at the time of its launch. Apart from a revision of prices no other changes have been made to the rugged SUV. Gurkha is a direct rival of Mahindra Thar in India.

Features & Engine Specs

Interior of the new Gurkha gets a 4-seat layout and it is equipped with a few modern features although the cabin gives a barebones appeal. Feature highlights of Gurkha include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, a four-speaker sound system, a manual AC and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powering Gurkha is a 2.6-litre diesel engine which kicks out 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard which sends power to all four wheels via a 4WD setup with a low-range transfer case. It also features front and rear differential locks which accentuates its off-roading prowess.

5-door Gurkha

Force is also developing a 5-door version of Gurkha which will be longer than the current 3-door iteration of the SUV. This SUV is expected to be a more practical option with more space for occupants at rear seats and better luggage space. A test mule of the 5-door spec Gurkha was recently caught on camera for the first time.

The prototype sported almost an identical design barring a few significant differences. The most prominent of those is a longer wheelbase and additional doors for the rear passenger compartment.The other noticeable variation is two separate glass panels at rear instead of a single unit in the 3-door model. Upon launch, the 5-door Gurkha will rival upcoming similar versions of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny.