Force Gurkha SUV Coming Soon – Officially Teased On Social Media

After showcasing the new Gurkha SUV at the Auto Expo last year, Force Motors have been asked by fans multiple times – when is the official launch

The 2021 Force Gurkha had first made its official public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Noida. Now, ahead of the launch, the Gurkha has been officially teased by the company on social media platforms. Though no launch date has been announced, it is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

New Test Mule Spotted

New Gurkha was spotted testing near Bangalore, Karnataka. The test mule didn’t have any camouflage and looked like a top-spec trim of the Gurkha. Alloy Wheels and a luggage carrier can be seen easily in the spy-shot. On the side, two stickers of ‘Gurkha’ and ‘Extreme’ also add to the aesthetic appeal of the off-roader.

Powertrain

Force has remained tight lipped in terms of the engine specifications of the 2021 Gurkha. Leaked info suggests that it will come powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6 litre diesel motor which would be capable to dish out 89 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Force would most probably mate the engine to a 5-speed MT as standard, and will also provide 4×4, low gear configuration and manual differential locks on higher trims. Later, Force might bring in a new 2.2 litre diesel motor which should be powerful enough to churn out 140 hp and 321 Nm of max torque. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same as of now.

Interiors

While Force has improved upon the interiors of the Gurkha, it still seems to be lagging behind when compared with the 2020 Mahindra Thar. Via previous set of spy-shots, it has been confirmed that the 2021 Gurkha will offer a touchscreen infotainment unit on the top-spec trim.

However, that alone seems to be note-worthy update. Rest of the dashboard looked relatively very basic. Gurkha would continue with a hard top configuration and longitudinal benches for the second row. Hard-core off-roading fans might argue that the equipment levels would be sufficient for an off-roading trip, however it would limit Gurkha’s appeal only to a limited group of enthusiasts.

Competition and Pricing

Competition for the Gurkha is very limited, which is restricted to just the Mahindra Thar. Some of the trims of the Thar have been sold out for entire 2021. If the supply related issues at Mahindra’s end continue, it could work out in favour of the Gurkha. Later, if Maruti decides to bring in an India-spec Jimny, the Jimny too would add on to Gurkha’s list of competitors.

Pricing of the Gurkha should start around the INR 10 lakhs mark (ex-showroom). This would help Force Motors to beat the Thar, at least in the pricing domain.