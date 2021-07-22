Ford Aspire With New Alloys Spied At Dealer – Looks Fresh and Groovier

Aspire competes with other sub-4 meter sedans such as Dzire, Aura, Amaze and Tigor

It’s true that Aspire has elegant looks and punchy engine options. However, its performance in terms of sales volumes has been less than satisfactory. Another thing lacking in Aspire is an automatic option that is available with most other sub-4 meter sedans.

Aspire new wheel design

To make things a bit more interesting for customers, Ford has introduced a new set of alloy wheels for Aspire. These are dual-tone wheels with adjacent spokes in metallic and blacked-out finish.

This new wheel design comes across as sportier as compared to the existing wheels. Aspire’s new 15-inch wheels will be available with Titanium and Titanium+ variants. It is likely that these new wheels will also be offered with Figo hatchback.

Apart from the new wheels, there are unlikely to be any other changes at this point of time. Aspire has a bold design with features such as automatic headlamps, cellular grille with chrome surround, and blacked-out B pillar. Colour options include White Gold, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey and Diamond White.

On the inside, Aspire utilizes a dual-tone colour theme of sand and light oak. Key features include fabric seat upholstery, 12v power socket, adjustable front and rear seat headrests, height adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation, and Bluetooth.

FordPass connectivity suite is also available, which can be used for accessing a wide range of smart features. It includes remote lock / unlock, remote start / stop, vehicle authorization, vehicle locator, tyre pressure monitoring and vehicle health alerts.

In terms of safety, Aspire is equipped with features such as door ajar warning, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger airbags, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, high speed alert system and perimeter alarm.

Aspire engine options

Powertrain options for Aspire include a 1.2 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel motor. The petrol unit is capable of generating 96 ps of max power at 6500 rpm and 119 Nm of peak torque at 4250 rpm. The diesel motor makes 100 ps at 3750 rpm and 215 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. Both engines are mated to 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is 18.5 kmpl for petrol and 23.5 kmpl for diesel engine.

Ford Figo has the same engine options and will be getting a petrol automatic option soon. Based on this, it is possible that Aspire can also get the automatic option. That will probably improve Aspire’s competitive standing against rivals.

