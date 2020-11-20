Ford Bronco Modified Concept Unveiled Along With F-150 And Raptor

The modified concepts could preview upcoming accessories kit to be offered by Ford

Ford has revealed a host of modified concepts ahead of this year’s SEMA modified car show in Las Vegas which is going to be virtual. The American brand has previewed several of its modified concepts which are going to grace its podium at the auto event and they certainly look quite intriguing.

Bronco Badlands Sasquatch

In all, there are four concepts which garnered most of our attention and should be discussed at length. First up, is the Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept which is deemed to be the toughest hardcore off-roaders to the presented by Blue Oval and is meant for a pure off-roading enthusiast.

It is intended to a be work-play combo sort of SUV where it is designed to transform from a regular Bronco Badlands SUV in the week into a hardcore off-road machine on the weekends. This could be done thanks to the removable front fenders, doors and rear quarter panels. The swappable fenders and panels are replaced by 3D-printed titanium parts which enhance strength as well strip the weight.

The ride height gets jacked up with an addition to all-terrain tyres. However, the highlight is unique step-over doors which are reminiscent of the original Bronco U13 Roadster model. Modifications also include a fabric roof and roof-mounted spotlights in addition to a custom bash plate at front alongside a new bar and a powerful winch.

MAD Bronco Sport Badlands & F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew

The second modified concept is based on the new Bronco Sport named ‘MAD Bronco Sport Badlands’ which sees the American brand team up with its regular Californian tuner MAD Industries. From the looks of it, the MAD Bronco Sport seems to get new tyres apart from a light bar and a roof rack. Details available on this concept are limited.

Third in the line is an F-150 concept which is based on Ford F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew. It gets a jacked-up ride height thanks to BDS Suspension. It looks much more rugged due to flared wheel arches, uniquely designed wheels and off-road tyres. It is expected to benefit from F150 Hybrid’s Pro Power Onboard mobile power generator which gives the extra kick to its powertrain.

Ranger XLT Tremor Supercrew

The fourth and final in our list is a modified concept of Ranger Tremor which has been named Ford Ranger XLT Tremor Supercrew. It isn’t quite as striking as the others but gets a few additional goodies from its accessories kit which include an extra pair of taillights, a bed rack and a side snorkel. Other than that, this pickup truck looks very similar to the stock model.