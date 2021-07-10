Ford EcoSport Copycat Electric SUV Debuts In China

Ford is currently testing a new facelifted version of EcoSport in India expected to make its debut by end of this year

Some automakers are quite notorious for ripping off designs from models retailed in international markets. This time it is Ford EcoSport which has been the ‘inspiration’ behind Yuan Pro EV manufactured by BYD. One glance at the compact all-electric SUV and you can easily conclude that it is yet again a cheap knock-off of a famous car.

Yuan Pro EV has been positioned as a budget electric vehicle for less affluent consumers. However, it isn’t all cheap when you get to know what it offers. For its low price, Yuan Pro Ev is extremely well-kitted and practical. It has been designed on the lines of what the company terms as ‘Dragon Face 3.0’ philosophy.

External Design

The overall external appearance of Yuan Pro, barring a few details, shares an uncanny resemblance with the subcompact crossover from the American brand. When viewed from its side profile or rear, readers are bound to mistake it for EcoSport. It gets a similar shoulder line with roof rails, character lines, black body claddings and alloy wheel designs.

The electric car even flaunts a similar tailgate-mounted spare wheel just as EcoSport. The crossover, however, distinguishes itself with an EV-specific closed-off grille and sleeker headlamps at front. At 4.37 metres, Yuan Pro EV is more than 400mm longer than its inspiration. It also offers a longer wheelbase of 2,535mm.

Interior Design & Features

Step inside the cabin and one would realise it is not a complete knock-off with a distinct interior layout. It also offers a decently equipped cabin which is not cheap by any stretch of imagination.

The SUV gets a pleasant dual-tone interior theme with an all-black dashboard and off-white upholstery. The cabin looks minimalistic yet very functional. It gets a similar shaped 10.1-inch touchscreen unit slightly larger in size.

It also gets an 8-inch digital instrument display and rear parking camera housed inside the spare wheel mounted at rear. Top-spec trims are offered with safety features such as ABS with EBD, Electronic brake assist, Electronic safety program, traction control and more.

EV Specs

Yuan Pro EV is available in three variants and two battery options. The base trim is offered with a smaller 38.9kWh battery which claims a delivery range of 301km (NDEC) on a single charge. Other two variants are equipped with a larger 50.1 kWh battery that promises a range of 401km (NDEC) on a single charge. The battery feeds energy to an electric motor mounted on the front axle which delivers an output of 136 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque.