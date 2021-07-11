Ford EcoSport Titanium Petrol Alloy Design Updated – Spied At Dealer Yard

The new alloy wheels have been offered in petrol variants of EcoSport Titanium only to keep the cost in check

Ford has reportedly made another change to EcoSport. The petrol-powered mid-spec Titanium variant will soon be offered with the same alloy wheel design as offered in the top-spec S trim. The blackened alloy wheels amplify the subcompact UV’s styling quotient by a few notches.

The diesel-powered Titanium variant continues to ride on the older silver alloy wheels as before. There are no other changes reported as of now. Prices of the Titanium petrol are also expected to remain unchanged for now. The new alloy wheels have been offered in petrol version only to keep the costs in check.

EcoSport Titanium Features & Specs

Speaking of features already available on EcoSport Titanium trim, it includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically foldable ORVMs, electric sunroof, keyless entry, push button start/stop, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls and more.

In terms of safety, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and electronic stability control. Exterior highlights include LED DRLs, fog lamps, projector headlamps, chrome front grille and more.

EcoSport Titanium is available in either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former kicks out 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque, whereas the latter pushes out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both units are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. A 5-speed automatic gearbox is offered as an option in the top-spec petrol variant only.

EcoSport Facelift

The American brand is also working on a new facelifted EcoSport which has been spotted testing on more than a few occasions. The updated subcompact crossover will feature subtle cosmetic variations in the form of a redesigned front grille, new L-shaped LED DRLs upfront and circular fog lamps.

It is also likely to receive an upgraded SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It could also feature new seat upholstery and more connected car features.

Other Ford Updates

Ford is also developing a new generation model of EcoSport which is expected to make its debut by 2023/24. Along with EcoSport, Ford will also be updating its entry-level model Figo by offering its petrol version with the option of an automatic. The petrol automatic hatch has already started being dispatched and will officially launch soon. The American carmaker will also be giving its flagship SUV Endeavour (or Everest) a generation update which is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

