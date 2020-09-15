Ford Endeavour Sport Interiors Revealed – Dealer Bookings at Rs 50k

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition carries forward the regular version’s interior without any change in colour themes

The Ford Endeavour Sport, a new variant which is aimed at making the SUV more appealing during the festive season, has been spied once again. This time, the premium off-roader’s interiors have been revealed. It is being reported that some Ford dealers across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the new variant for INR 50,000.

Ford Endeavour Sport

The Endeavour Sport is essentially a special edition with a few visual tweaks. It appears to be based on the top-end Titanium+ variant and hence expect the price to be slightly higher.

The exterior visual enhancements of the Ford Endeavour Sport include black finished elements such as radiator grille, front and rear bumper applique, fender vents, tailgate insert, ORVM housings, alloy wheels and foot boards. The vehicle also sports black finished roof rails and Sport badges on the rear doors and tailgate.

As far as the interiors are concerned, the Endeavour Sport variant carries forward the default layout and colour theme without any noticeable changes. The feature highlights include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically operated front and third row seats, Terrain Management System (4×4), dual-zone climate control system, LED headlamps and semi-auto parallel parking assist. So basically, the Ford Endeavour Sport is just a minor cosmetic exercise to appeal to younger audience.

Powertrain

Ford India recently upgraded the Endeavour’s powertrain to meet the BS6 emission norms. The SUV is now powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 170 PS and 420 Nm of torque. Standard transmission option is a 10-speed automatic unit. Both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations are available. It remains to be seen if the new Sport variant will be offered in both drive configurations or not. The BS4 model employed a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Price and Rivals

The existing Ford Endeavour is priced between INR 29.99 lakh to 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the Sport variant to be nominally more expensive than the Titanium+ variant. The SUV competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner which is also available in the sportier TRD Sportivo avatar, Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the upcoming MG Gloster.

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition has already started arriving at dealerships across the country so expect it to be launched in the coming days. Soon, there is gonna be a flurry of special edition models in the market.

