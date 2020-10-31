Ford has been working on a customer-centric approach in India

In order to rebuild a solid reputation among consumers, Ford is now offering an extended warranty scheme of up to 6 years or 1,50,000 kilometres. Owners of almost all its models both in BS4 and BS6 iterations can avail this offer, however, cost and benefits differ from model to model.

The biggest benefactor is the Ford Endeavour facelift which has multiple offers covering a wide range. Consequently, offers are on the expensive side of the premium full-size SUV due to its heavy cost and expensive servicing and spare parts. Interestingly, the Indian arm of the American manufacturer is also offering this scheme on its only CBU product Mustang in its BS4 guise.

Ford’s Any Time Warranty

Apart from this, the company has also introduced a unique warranty package called Any Time Warranty. Through this, customers can avail all benefits of an extended warranty even after lapse of Factory/Extended warranty. The coverage period on the said scheme is one year or 20,000 Kms whichever is earlier and all models from Ford’s portfolio are eligible under it.

Vehicles that have completed Factory/Extended warranty and have an odometer reading less than 1,20,000 Kms are eligible to avail this scheme. Also, the customer has to avail this within 72 months from date of purchase of their car.

It provides the vehicles with protection from risk of manufacturing and material defects. Ford consumers also receive a better resale value potentially since the warranty is transferable to whoever the car is sold to. It also gives owners access to genuine Ford service and spare parts thus having a peace of mind.

Full list of warranty details on all Ford cars – Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport, Endeavour BS6 as well as older BS4 variants can be found here. Depending on the car, years and kilometers, prices vary.

EcoSport Price Hike

In other related news, Ford EcoSport’s prices were hiked for the third time this year. It is now costlier by Rs 1,500 across all its trim levels namely Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Thunder, Titanium+, and S.

The subcompact SUV is now offered at a price bracket between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh in petrol variants. While the diesel variants are offered at a price range between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.73 lakh.

EcoSport- Powertrain & Transmission

Ford EcoSport comes with two powertrain options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former returns an output of 120 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter cranks out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard in both motors with the option of a six-speed automatic transmission in the petrol engine only. The automatic option is available only on the Titanium and Titanium+ trims.