Ford Ranger PickUp Truck Spotted Again In India – With Temp Registration Plates

Ford is likely to develop Ranger for the Indian market in partnership with Mahindra

Indian market has been lacking a proper lifestyle-oriented utility pickup truck in the passenger vehicle segment. The only notable vehicle in the market is Isuzu D-max V-Cross, which by the way has not yet received its mandatory BS6 upgrade. Therefore, currently, there is no such pickup truck in the passenger segment.

We often see the likes of Tata Xenon (renamed as Yoddha) and Mahindra Bolero Camper on roads carrying out commercial activities but they cannot be perceived as lifestyle vehicles. In international markets, pickup trucks form a sizeable share of the passenger vehicle segment.

A few weeks ago, Ford Ranger, one of the most well-known pickup trucks across the globe was spotted testing in India. Now, images of the same have surfaced once again which have been shared by automotive enthusiast Narendra Kumar.

Unlike the previous images, the latest images show a Ranger in its full production-spec and carrying a temporary registration number wearing a white plate. In the previous images, the test mule was in its bare-bones form sporting a red coloured registration plate allotted specifically to testing vehicles.

Exterior Design

The latest images are likely to be of a model imported privately by a consumer. The rear gets a traditional tray bed flanked by a huge muscular bumper and large vertical taillights. At first glance of the front end, one might mistake it for Endeavour (or Everest in overseas markets) but on a closer look, the large hexagonal chrome grille with its lower end merging into the front bumper differentiates between the premium SUV and the pickup truck.

Also, the upper end of the grille clearly mentions ‘Ranger’. However, a lot of elements have been shared with Endeavour. For instance, it gets the same set of headlights, fog lamps, windscreen and bonnet. It also gets similar side badging denoting its powertrain under the hood. This is because both Endeavour and Ranger share underpinnings. Unfortunately, there are no images from inside the cabin.

Ranger Powertrain Specs

In all probability, the Ranger in these pics has been imported from Thailand which has a big market for pickup trucks. The Thai-spec Ranger comes in with three diesel engine options- 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit churning out 160 PS and 385 Nm; a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill cranking out 180 PS and 420 Nm; and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill pushing out 213 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. However, the India-spec model, if launched, is unlikely to use any of these engines.

In all likelihood, India-spec Ranger will be powered by Mahindra group of mStallion engines, specifically the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit. It can also provide a diesel engine option in the form of 2.2-litre mHawk unit. There has been no official word regarding this from Ford as of yet. Interestingly, Ranger’s direct rival in international markets- Toyota Hilux was also spotted in India a few months ago.