Formula 1 Coming Back To India? Plans Set In Motion By Sports Authority Of Gujarat

In an ambitious move to boost the motorsports scene in India and elevate the state’s economic and tourism sectors, the Sports Authority of Gujarat has initiated plans for a Formula 1 circuit in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). If realized, this will mark the second F1 circuit in the country, following the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Sports Authority of Gujarat has taken a crucial step forward by issuing a tender to solicit proposals from agencies to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study and master plan for the proposed F1 circuit. The project, estimated to cost between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, is currently in the preliminary stages, with a completion target set for 2028.

The BIC in Noida, which hosted three Grand Prix editions from 2011 to 2013, faced challenges such as logistical issues, administrative constraints, and high costs, leading to the discontinuation of the Indian Grand Prix from the FIA tour. India currently boasts the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and the Madras Motor Race Track, but these tracks lack the infrastructure to host events on the scale of the F1 Grand Prix.

Proposed New F1 circuit in Gujarat

The proposed F1 circuit in Gujarat aligns with the government’s broader vision to promote motorsports in the country. The feasibility study is underway, and the project aims to not only bring global motorsports to India’s calendar but also position the state as a key player in the international racing circuit.

One distinctive advantage for the proposed F1 circuit in Gujarat is its location within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, offering the benefits of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This SEZ status provides essential tax benefits that are crucial for hosting high-profile events like Formula 1. Imported cars and equipment brought in by sponsors will be exempt from taxes, making the endeavor more attractive for both organizers and participants.

The groundwork for this project was laid in August 2023 when a team of racing experts from the UK visited GIFT City to explore the feasibility of constructing the circuit. While the survey and feasibility study are currently underway, the government aims to see the completion of the F1 circuit by 2028.

A Glimpse into Gujarat’s Sports Infrastructure

Gujarat has been making significant strides in the sports infrastructure domain. The inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in February 2020, the largest stadium globally with a capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, is a testament to the state’s commitment to hosting national and international events. Additionally, plans for five new international-level stadiums are underway, with a proposal for an international standard football stadium in the hopes of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The proposed F1 circuit in Gujarat not only holds promise for motorsports enthusiasts but also signifies the state’s determination to be a frontrunner in the global sports arena. As the project advances through the feasibility stage, the motorsports community eagerly anticipates the realization of a second F1 circuit in India.